A story in Thursday's Daily News-Record ("Parents Struggle To Find Answers In Aftermath Of Fentanyl-Related Deaths Of Their Children," Nov. 3) should have said Keen Harper Frisk, 23, had been seen by friends talking in a parking lot soon before he died.
