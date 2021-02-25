A story in Thursday's Daily News-Record ("Physician Turnover Doubled At Sentara Over 5 Years") contained an error about the level of orthopedic staffing at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Sentara RMH has providers who can perform all care for patients except for some orthopedic surgeries.
Ian Munro
