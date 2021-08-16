A story that ran in the Friday, Aug. 13 edition of the Daily News-Record (“Church Administrator, Missionary Sends Message Of Hope Through Poetry Book”) should have read Christine Legg's book was self-published in 2021, that fabrics were from communities in Africa and that Legg had suicidal thoughts in her teens. It also should have read that her husband, Michael, had a Mohawk and was not going to church before they met.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular Articles
Articles
- Police Say Drunken Driver Kills Boy, 7, In Crash
- Dayton Council Member To Resign
- New County Fire And Rescue Station Expected Completed In Fall 2022
- City Teacher, Wife Aim To Build Affordable Homes
- Bridgewater’s Post Honored By Yankees After Raising Thousands For Children’s Hospital
- 2021 Hispanic Festival Pushes COVID-19 Vaccinations, Immigrant Rights
- County Fair Returns In Full Swing Monday
- County Welcomes New Teachers for A 'New Normal'
- Dayton Council Formally Reprimands Estes
- COVID-19 Policy Changes Happening In Response To Virus Adaptations
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 17
-
Aug 17
-
Aug 19
-
Aug 19
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.