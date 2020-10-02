For article published on October 2 (“County Dedicates Cemetery For Remains Found At Park”), County Administrator Stephen King released a statement Friday saying McMullen Funeral Home staff oversaw the removal and relocation of the remains. In addition, the spelling of Neal Earman Wise was incorrect.
Coronavirus Coverage Free To Read
To help keep the community informed about critical developments during the current coronavirus crisis, The Daily News-Record has temporarily opened free access to all articles related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its local, regional and national impacts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular Articles
Articles
- Changes Made To I-81 Gas Tax
- James Madison Facing $31.4M Budget Shortfall
- Two Dogs Attacked By Bear In City
- County Dedicates Cemetery For Remains Found At Park
- Parents Navigate Uncertainties, Challenges Of School At Home
- County Awards Full $500K In Small Business Grants
- JMU Students Move Back This Weekend
- Elkton To Host Autumn Days All October
- Broadway Woman Recounts COVID-19 Experience
- Shenandoah National Park Sees Spike In Visitation
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 4
-
Oct 4
-
Oct 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.