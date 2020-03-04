A story in Wednesday's Daily News-Record ("A Hunger For Harrisonburg," March 4) should have referred to the Taste of Downtown as an annual event. The weeklong festivity was formerly biannual, once in March and once in November, but it has been changed to an annual event.
