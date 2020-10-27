A story "Two Lexington Residents Vie To Represent Valley" in the Tuesday edition of the Daily News-Record incorrectly stated where GOP Rep. Ben Cline lives. Cline lives in Botetourt.
Coronavirus Coverage Free To Read
To help keep the community informed about critical developments during the current coronavirus crisis, The Daily News-Record has temporarily opened free access to all articles related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its local, regional and national impacts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular Articles
Articles
- Some Towns In County Utilize VDH Data To Track COVID-19 Spikes
- Incumbent Cline To Face First Challenger
- Locals Protest Supreme Court Nominee
- Sen. Mark Warner To Visit Harrisonburg
- Two Running Write-In Campaigns For Timberville Council
- City Teachers Sweep Economic Education Awards
- Free COVID-19 Tests Available This Week In City, Verona
- Crop Dusters Seeding The Future Of Farming
- HRHA To Introduce Council To New Program Plan
- Harrisonburg Regal Movie Theater Site Slated For Redevelopment
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 30
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Nov 1
-
Nov 1
-
Nov 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.