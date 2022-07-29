A story in Friday's Daily News-Record ("Terrell Family Donates Trove Of Research On Historic County Homes," July 29) should have said detailed list of the contents of the archive is available online by visiting aspace.lib.jmu.edu/repositories/4/resources/678. For assistance viewing materials in JMU Special Collections call 540-568-3612, or email library-special@jmu.edu.

