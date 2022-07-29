A story in Friday's Daily News-Record ("Terrell Family Donates Trove Of Research On Historic County Homes," July 29) should have said detailed list of the contents of the archive is available online by visiting aspace.lib.jmu.edu/repositories/4/resources/678. For assistance viewing materials in JMU Special Collections call 540-568-3612, or email library-special@jmu.edu.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular Articles
Articles
- Whiplash: Holton Withdraws From Elkton Town Manager Post
- Terrell Family Donates Trove Of Research On Historic County Homes
- Area Colleges, Universities Reporting Higher Enrollment
- Large Town House Development Proposed For Bridgewater
- Shenandoah Supervisors Sell Mount Jackson Property For $605,000
- Former Shenandoah County Employee Waives Right To Hearing
- City School Board Chair To Resign
- Lunsford Lands Job In Greene County
- No Charges Filed In Shooting That Injured Man In City
- Camp Horizons Brings In Nearly 900 Kids A Summer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.