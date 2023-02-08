A story in Wednesday's edition of The Daily News-Record entitled "Deurbanization Of Northern Virginia A Factor In Harrisonburg, County Population Growth," should have read, "the estimation for Harrisonburg was 55,700, which is a 1.6% increase from 2020."
According to the study, localities with relatively large population counts and over 20% college students were often undercounted in the April 1, 2020 census count. The Demographics Research Group estimated 139,849 people in the Harrisonburg metropolitan area, when taking universities and colleges into account. That is a 0.9% increase from 2020.
