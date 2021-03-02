A story in Thursday's Daily News-Record ("96,000 Doses Of New Vaccine Coming To Virginia," Feb. 25) contained an error about the number of new doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be brought into the state this week. Virginia will receive 69,000 doses of the new vaccine.
Coronavirus Coverage Free To Read
To help keep the community informed about critical developments during the current coronavirus crisis, The Daily News-Record has temporarily opened free access to all articles related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its local, regional and national impacts.
