A story in Tuesday's Daily News-Record ("Elkton Council Votes To Finance Jennings House Project," April 21) contained incorrect information. Councilwoman Margaretta Isom voted against the Jennings House project proposal, while Councilwoman Heidi Zander voted in favor. Street paving was delayed and will begin this week.
Coronavirus Coverage Free To Read
To help keep the community informed about critical developments during the current coronavirus crisis, The Daily News-Record has temporarily opened free access to all articles related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its local, regional and national impacts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular Articles
Articles
- 'These Residents Are Like Family'
- Accordius: 81 Residents, 12 Staff Members Test Positive For COVID-19 At Harrisonburg Facility; Two Deaths
- Irvine: From MLB Pitcher To Pitching Wedges At Massanutten
- Parents Coping In Different Ways During Social Distancing
- Emswiler Comes To Terms With End Of BHS Career
- Two-Vehicle Crash In Rockingham County Kills W.Va. Woman
- Accordius: 81 Residents, 12 Staff Members Test Positive For COVID-19 At Harrisonburg Facility; Two Deaths
- City Dems Nix In-Person Voting, Move Caucus Date
- Virginia Mennonite Missions Provides Masks For Poultry Workers
- Family: Dayton Councilman Fletchall Dies From Leukemia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.