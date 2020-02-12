A photo caption accompanying a story in Saturday's Daily News-Record ("'Sunday Coming': Black Baseball Reunion Focuses On Joy, Importance Of The Game," Feb. 8) should have identified the destination of black baseball leagues for Sunday games as Bryant Hollow. A photo caption accompanying a story in Monday's Daily News-Record ("Together Again: Former Players Fondly Recall Black Baseball Leagues," Feb. 10) misidentified former black baseball league player Charles Cubbage, of Staunton.
