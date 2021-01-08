City Council will be presented with the completed comprehensive housing study and its recommendations during Tuesday’s meeting.
Affordable housing has been a key issue for the city and was a main point of conversation during November’s election.
Mayor Deanna Reed said the report gives council the tools it needs to address housing in the city.
“I think that’s the point of the assessment — to see what the assessment was going to give us and the recommendations that were going to come from that,” she said Friday.
Council members asked staff to establish the study last year, which was made public Thursday after beginning in mid-2020. Last year, City Council frequently expressed a desire to wait for the results of the study before taking any action on housing initiatives.
The report was prepared by Pennsylvania consulting firm Mullin and Lonergan Associates Inc. and included recommendations for how the city can decrease housing strain, data about housing stock, the student impact and local wages.
The need for more affordable housing impacts renter households more than those looking to buy, according to the report.
The study said Harrisonburg has a lack of housing for those in the bottom 30% of the city’s average median income.
The median sales price of a home in Harrisonburg and Rockingham has increased 32%, nearly $60,000, over the past five years, according to data released Friday from HarrisonburgHousingToday.com.
Tuesday will be the first proper meeting for new Councilwoman Laura Dent and the first meeting since 1996 where two women council members are on the dais.
In 1992, Agnes Weaver and Emily Dingledine became the first women elected to council. Dingledine had been appointed two years prior to finish her late husband Raymond’s term.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, council will discuss a special-use permit request at 817 Honeysuckle Lane from David E. Barry Jr. and Sharon Berry and consider an ordinance renewing the franchise of utility company Columbia Gas of Virginia Inc.
The renewal of the franchise would last another 40 years, allowing Columbia to continue operations in the city.
Council will also look at appointments to the Environmental Performance Standards Advisory Committee, according to the agenda. The board is limited to 14 members, according to its bylaws.
In development business, Christian Light Publications is seeking two special-use permits from Council for its expansion.
Plans for the expansion call for a new 23,747-square-foot addition to the company’s existing building at 1051 Mount Clinton Pike, according to draft site plans provided to city staff. The building is currently used for both manufacturing and warehousing.
Planning Commission supported the company’s request during its Dec. 9 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.