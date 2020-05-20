According to an email sent Wednesday, Court Square Theater will suspend operations “for at least a year” beginning July 1.
Being notified in mid-April the City of Harrisonburg’s proposed fiscal year 2020-21 budget did not include funding for the theater — combined with the current COVID-19 crisis — led to the board’s decision, the email stated.
Last budget season, the city gave the theater $50,000.
"Court Square Theater has played a significant role in the vibrancy of downtown Harrisonburg for more than 20 years," said ACV Board President Jennifer Whitmore in the email. "We recognize that this decision to close for the time being will be difficult for the many patrons who have attended films, concerts, and live theater productions in that historic space.”
ACV's other programming areas —Advancing the Arts Grants, Any Given Child Shenandoah Valley, First Fridays Downtown, and Smith House Galleries — are not impacted by the Court Square Theater decision, the email said.
Check back for more on this breaking news story.
