Monday
» Brown Bag Al-Anon Family Group, will meet from noon-1 p.m. in the kitchen, Muhlenberg Lutheran Church, 281 E. Market St., Harrisonburg. For information, contact Sandy at 421-2511.
» Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program, meets at Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene, 1871 Boyers Road, Harrisonburg. Optional dinner served at 6 p.m. Large Group meets at 6:30 p.m., followed by Small Groups/Open Share at 7:30 p.m. and Sessions Close/Fellowship Time at 8:30 p.m. Nursery provided for ages 0-4; Celebration Place for ages 5-11, and The Landing for ages 12-18. Services offered in English and Spanish. For information, visit abeaconofhope.org/celebraterecovery.
» Overeaters Anonymous Harrisonburg Intergroup, meets from 7-8 p.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 660 S. Main St., Harrisonburg. oa.org.
» Courage To Change, Narcotics Anonymous group, holds open meetings at 7 p.m., Muhlenberg Lutheran Church, 281 E. Market St., Harrisonburg.
Tuesday
» Memory Café, will meet from 2-3 p.m. at the Bridgewater Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 110 E. College Street, Bridgewater. Provides opportunities for persons diagnosed with early stage memory loss and their care partner(s)/family to engage with peers in a relaxed, unstructured environment. A representative from the Alzheimers Association will be present but the café is not a facilitator-driven program. Free. Registration required. For information and to RSVP, call Annie Marrs at 434-270-0563.
» Alcoholics Anonymous, meets from 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays at The Village Arts Center, 141 S. Main St., Broadway. 578-1752.
» Believe in Tomorrow Al-Anon Family Group, for women only, meets from noon-1 p.m. at Reformation Lutheran Church, 9283 Congress St., New Market. For more information, email believe.tomorrow2016@gmail.com.
» Al-Anon, meets at 7 p.m. in the kitchen, Muhlenberg Lutheran Church, 281 E. Market St., Harrisonburg.
» The Depression and Bipolar Support Group, meets at 7 p.m. in Room 108, Muhlenberg Lutheran Church, 281 E. Market St., Harrisonburg. Informal meeting. Free. 540-421-5243.
» Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program, meets from 6-8:30 p.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church, 205 S. Main St., Harrisonburg. Dinner and childcare provided. Contact Bob at 434-2836 or pastorbob.asburyumc@gmail.com.
» Nicotine Anonymous, meets at 7 p.m., 4100 Quarles Court, Harrisonburg. Email SRPaulette@aol.com.
» Bridgewater TOPS Weight-loss Program, meets from 5-6 p.m., Bridgewater Presbyterian Church, 110 E. College St., Bridgewater. For more information, contact Cindi Bolin at 820-3253.
» Harrisonburg TOPS Weight-loss Program, meets from 5:45-6:30 p.m. at Bethlehem Brethren Church, 178 Pleasant Hill Road, Harrisonburg. Weigh-in from 4:45-5:45 p.m.
» It Can Be Done, Narcotics Anonymous group, holds open meetings at 5:30 p.m., Sunrise Church of the Brethren, 1496 S. Main St. (on the second floor of church, use back entrance marked by signs), Harrisonburg.
Wednesday
» Refiner’s Fire, a Bible-based 12-step discipleship support and recovery group, meets at 6:30 p.m. at Kingsway Prison and Family Outreach, 2217 S. Main St. (Duke’s Plaza), Harrisonburg. For information, contact Louise Jennings, founder and director, at 433-5658 or email kingswaysoutreach@hotmail.com.
» Ongoing faith-based support group for persons dealing with addiction, meets at 10 a.m. at Family Worship Center, 56 Carlton St., Harrisonburg. Sponsored by Valley Teen Challenge Non-Residential Services. For information, call Pastor John at 540-213-0571, ext. 7013.
» Brown Bag Al-Anon Family Group, will meet from noon-1 p.m. in the kitchen, Muhlenberg Lutheran Church, 281 E. Market St., Harrisonburg. For information, contact Sandy at 421-2511.
» Overeaters Anonymous, Harrisonburg Intergroup, meets from 7-8 p.m., Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 660 S. Main St., Harrisonburg. oa.org.
» It Can Be Done, Narcotics Anonymous group, holds open meetings at 5:30 p.m., Sunrise Church of the Brethren, 1496 S. Main St. (on the second floor of church, use back entrance marked by signs), Harrisonburg.
» Women’s meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous, a book study, meets at 5:30 p.m. at Muhlenberg Lutheran Church, 281 E. Market St., Harrisonburg. 434-8870.
Thursday
» MS Support Group (PALS), will meet at 2 p.m. at Sunrise Church of the Brethren, 1496 S. Main St., Harrisonburg. Please note change of day and time. For information, contact Cheryl Dean at 540-421-8447.
» Courage To Change, Narcotics Anonymous group, holds open meetings at 7 p.m., Muhlenberg Lutheran Church, 281 E. Market St., Harrisonburg.
» Women’s meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous, closed discussion, meets at 5:30 p.m., The Club, 120 Waterman Drive, Harrisonburg. 434-8870.
Friday
» 12 Steps to Recovery Women’s Al-Anon Family Group, meets from noon-1 p.m. in the North River Library meeting room, 118 Mount Crawford Ave., Bridgewater. For information, call Joyce at 757-641-6264.
Saturday
» Care & Share Support Group, for those caring for a loved one, will meet from 9:30-11 a.m. at Bethlehem Brethren Church, 178 Pleasant Hill Road, Harrisonburg. For information, call 540-830-2778.
» Joy in the Morning, a grief support group, will meet from 1:30-3 p.m. at Bethlehem Brethren Church, 178 Pleasant Hill Road, Harrisonburg. For information, call 540-830-2778.
» Harrisonburg Overeaters Anonymous, meets at 10 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Room 201, 17 N. Court Square, Harrisonburg.oa.org.
» It Can Be Done, Narcotics Anonymous group, holds open Step & Tradition meetings at 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 17 N. Court Square, Harrisonburg.
» Overeaters Anonymous Harrisonburg Intergroup, meets from 10-11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 1 Court Square, Harrisonburg. oa.org.
Sunday
» Courage To Change, Narcotics Anonymous group, holds open meetings at 7 p.m., Muhlenberg Lutheran Church, 281 E. Market St., Harrisonburg.
Upcoming
» Alzheimer’s Association’s Caregiver Support Group, meets from 4-5 p.m. fourth Thursdays at Crestwood Event Dining, Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, 1401 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg. Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association Central and Western Virginia Chapter and VMRC. For information, contact Karen Mitchell at 564-3528.
» Alzheimer’s Association support group, meets from 9-10 a.m. first Wednesdays at Generations Crossing, Taylor Springs Lane, Harrisonburg. Meetings also held from 2-3 p.m. third Thursdays at Sunnyside Retirement Community, Highlands Building, 3935 Sunnyside Drive, Harrisonburg. For more information, contact Annie Marrs at 434-973-6122, ext. 105.
» Elkton Neighborhood Watch, in partnership with the Elkton Police Department, meets at 7 p.m. third Tuesdays at the Junior Order building, Blue Ridge Park, Elkton. 298-9369.
» Greater Shenandoah Valley Brain Injury Support Group, meets at 6:15 p.m. third Wednesdays of every even month with the exception of December at Village Hall, Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community (VMRC), 1501 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg. Open to brain injury survivors, caregivers, families and friends. For information, call Karen at 421-5610 or visit gsvbisg.com.
» The La Leche League of Harrisonburg, meets from 10-11 a.m. first Wednesdays at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, corner of Wolfe and North Main streets. Open to breastfeeding and pregnant mothers. Babies and young siblings welcome. Free. For more information and leader contacts, visit sites.google.com/site/lllofharrisonburg/Home.
» Lanterns of Hope, is a support group for those suffering from a loved one’s suicide. Nonreligious and nonclinical, the member-run group meets at 7 p.m. first Mondays at Grace Mennonite Fellowship, 209 Lacey Spring Road. For more information, call 540-209-1675.
» Look Good … Feel Better classes, are held from 1-3 p.m. first Mondays and 10 a.m.-noon third Mondays at the American Cancer Society office, 420 Neff Ave., Harrisonburg. RSVP required. For reservations, call 434-3360.
» Mindfulness Meditation Group, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays at the Quakers/Valley Friends Meeting Of The Religious Society Of Friends, 363 High St., Dayton. For information, visit mindfulnessmeditationgroup.weebly.com.
» SNAP (Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests) Survivor Support Group, meets from 6-7:30 p.m. first Thursdays in Harrisonburg. Group is open to individuals who have experienced sexual assault; not only that perpetrated by clergy. For information about the anonymous, confidential self-help survivor support group and location, call 540-214-8874.
» A support group for family and friends of loved ones with eating disorders, meets from 7-8 p.m. first Thursdays and noon-1 p.m. third Thursdays at Community Mennonite Church, 70 S. High St., Harrisonburg. For more information, call Sue at 908-1037.
» The Valley Lung Cancer Support Group, meets at 7 p.m. third Wednesdays at 370 Neff Ave., Unit T, Harrisonburg. The meeting is free and open to everyone touched by lung cancer, including patients, survivors and those who care about them. For information, call 246-5386.
West Virginia Monday
» Grant County WIC clinic, 23 Hospital Drive, Petersburg, will be open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays during March. The clinic will be closed March 13. Call for information, 304-257-4936.
Tuesday
» Hardy County WIC clinic, Wilson Plaza, 712 N. Main St., Suite 105, Moorefield, will be open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays during March. The clinic will be closed March 13. Hardy County participants can receive services in Petersburg. Call for information, 304-538-3382.
Wednesday
» Pendleton County WIC clinic, Pendleton Community Building, 299 Confederate Ave., Franklin, will be open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on the first, second and fourth Wednesdays during March. Pendleton County participants can receive services in Petersburg. Call for information, 304-358-3088.
