Dayton
Town Council
Dayton Town Council meetings are held in the council chambers on the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. except in the event of a holiday, when they move to the following Tuesday. The six council members are elected for four-year terms, while the mayor serves a two-year term.
Address: 125-B Eastview St., Dayton, VA 22821
Phone: 540-879-2241
Mayor • Cary Jackson
Bradford Dyjak • Vice Mayor
Emily Estes
Heidi Hoover
Melody Pannell
Robert Seward
Susan Mathias
Appointed Officials
Mailing address for all town officials is 125-B Eastview St., Dayton, VA 22821
Town Manager • Angela Lawrence
540-879-2241
Police Chief • Justin Trout
540-879-2161
Treasurer • Susan Smith
540-879-2241
Town Attorney • Jordan K. Bowman
540-437-3654 • jordan.bowman@littensipe.com
Planning Commission
Planning Commission meetings are held on the third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. in the council chambers of the Dayton Municipal Building.
Hunter Barnett
Colton Shifflett
Lauren Rawley
Aaron Swindle
Bradford Dyjak, Council Representative
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.