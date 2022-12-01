Dayton

Town Council

Dayton Town Council meetings are held in the council chambers on the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. except in the event of a holiday, when they move to the following Tuesday. The six council members are elected for four-year terms, while the mayor serves a two-year term.

Address: 125-B Eastview St., Dayton, VA 22821

Phone: 540-879-2241

www.daytonva.us

Mayor  •  Cary Jackson

Bradford Dyjak • Vice Mayor

Emily Estes

Heidi Hoover

Melody Pannell

Robert Seward

Susan Mathias

Appointed Officials

Mailing address for all town officials is 125-B Eastview St., Dayton, VA 22821

Town Manager •  Angela Lawrence

540-879-2241 

Police Chief  •  Justin Trout

540-879-2161 

Treasurer •  Susan Smith

540-879-2241

Town Attorney  •  Jordan K. Bowman

540-437-3654 • jordan.bowman@littensipe.com

Planning Commission

Planning Commission meetings are held on the third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. in the council chambers of the Dayton Municipal Building.

Hunter Barnett

Colton Shifflett

Lauren Rawley

Aaron Swindle

Bradford Dyjak, Council Representative

