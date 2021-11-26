The Massanutton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Nov. 10 for an annual National Defense Luncheon in the meeting room of Eagle Carpet.
The meeting was opened by Regent Penny Cummiskey and the Ritual was led by Honorary Regent Linda Dinsmore acting Chaplain, Narrow Passage Chapter Regent Susan Walls, Julie Weikert from Shenandoah River Chapter, Associate member Cheryl DeVine Holick from Bermuda Hundred Chapter and Honorary Regent Judy von Seldeneck.
Regent Cummiskey introduced distinguished guests and daughters that included Major General Arnold Fields, USMC (retired), Virginia State Regent LeAnn Fetheroff Turbyfill, District VI Director Betty Wade, National and State Chairs, the Honorable Rodney Eagle, Denise Dawson, Deputy Chief of Police at JMU Kevin A. Lanoue and Regent Susan Walls from Narrow Passage Chapter, NSDAR.
State Regent Turbyfill brought greetings from the State and was presented with a donation for her State Regent's Project. Vietnam War Commemorative Partner Committee Chair Susan Plank read bio and introduced Maj Gen Fields. The General spoke of his background leading to service and ending his talk singing America, the Beautiful as audience sang along and waved small American flags. General Fields and three Marine Corps veterans that were in attendance gathered after the luncheon for a traditional cake cutting ceremony and the membership sang the Marine Corps hymn.
A Memorial was given for Patriot Ancestor Jacob Fetheroff, ancestor of State Regent LeAnn Fetheroff Turbyfill.
Susan Walls, Regent of Narrow Passage Chapter read the President General's message and a drawing for a subscription of the American Spirit and Daughters Newsletter magazines was given away and won by Kat Lyon. A State Regent's Project pin was won by Denise Dawson. Donations were collected to fill Christmas stockings for Salem Veteran's hospital that will be delivered during December. Benediction was given and meeting was adjourned. December meeting will only be virtual due to a called meeting from the President General and delegates will meet in Washington DC at National headquarters.
The Harrisonburg Chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will be having Holiday Tea on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. Members are welcome to bring guests.
The guest speaker will be Ashley Robinson of Open Doors homeless shelter, who will speak on the needs of the area's homeless population. Open Doors is a nonprofit organization started in 2007 by a group of faith communities with input by social services and the housing authority representatives.
If you would like more information about AAUW, including upcoming programs or how to join, visit https://harrisonburg-va.aauw.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.