A local agency that aims to support small businesses has received $100,000 in state funding.
The Small Business Resiliency Team, which consists of the Harrisonburg and Frederick County economic development departments and the Shenandoah Valley and Laurel Ridge small business development centers, was awarded $100,000 in Virginia Initiative for Growth and Opportunity grant funding, according to a press release.
According to the press release, funding will enable "business resiliency navigators" to provide approved, growth-focused small businesses with counseling and technical expertise for e-commerce, marketing, finance and operational efficiencies to local, small-business owners.
The program aims to give small-business owners access to local consulting and support, and also helps area technical experts bring in revenue and meet potential clients, the press release said.
Businesses interested in receiving services can apply at www.ValleySBDC.org or www.laurelridgesbdc.org.
The Small Business Resiliency Team was one of 13 projects funded for a total of $10.2 million in this round of state funding, according to the press release. The projects are part of the commonwealth's economic resilience and recovery program, an initiative focused on expanding talent pipelines, strengthening entrepreneurial ecosystems and developing business-ready sites while supporting regional economic growth through localities, public entities and private businesses, the press release says.
To be considered for participation in the regional program, businesses must operate in Augusta, Highland, Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah, Warren, Page, Rockbridge or Rockingham counties, or the cities of Winchester, Buena Vista or Harrisonburg, according to the press release. Businesses must also be a client of either the Laurel Ridge or Shenandoah Valley small business development centers.
The Small Business Resiliency Team received a first wave of funding in July.
"This second round of funding from GO Virginia will allow more businesses to get the business counseling and technical assistance they need for sustainability and growth," Joyce Krech, director of the Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center, said in a statement. "In addition to assisting participating businesses, the SBRT program has shown to have a positive impact on the local economy and the vendors that provide professional technical assistance."
