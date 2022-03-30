A million-dollar gift from the chair of Bridgewater College’s board of trustees will help the school break ground this summer on a new outdoor gathering area.
Bridgewater College will use the gift, given by Bruce Christian and his wife, Spas, to create the Rebecca Quad. The Rebecca Quad will be located adjacent to the Kline Campus Center and the campus mall.
Officials said in a press release that the project will transform the area into a “hub of campus activity.”
Plans include hardscape walkways and gathering areas with dining tables, Adirondack chairs, landscaping to complement the campus mall and a nod to Bridgewater College’s original walkway and historical entrance to campus, highlighted by a large inlay of the school’s seal.
Officials said the Rebecca Quad project is part of Bridgewater College’s long-term capital and grounds plan, which began with the renovation and expansion of Nininger Hall, a re-envisioning of the Kline Campus Center and the creation of the John Kenny Forrer Learning Commons.
Plans are also underway for a full renovation of Bowman Hall, an academic building, and the renovation and expansion of the Old Alumni Gym, according to officials.
“The Christians’ generous gift enables us to build on the success and popularity of the outdoor gathering areas around the new John Kenny Forrer Learning Commons by adding similar elements to the other side of our campus mall,” President David W. Bushman said in a press release.
“So much of our community and the success of our students is built on the connections we make here with one another. By creating yet another area where students can engage with a friend or faculty mentor, discuss a group project, attend class outside or, even, reflect silently in the fresh air, we are nurturing the sense of togetherness and community that is a hallmark of the Bridgewater experience.”
