The 2021 Rock The Ribbon Roundball Shootout has officially been canceled.
The two-day event that takes place at Rockbridge County High School and featured 12 games this year — both boys and girls — and included a variety of different teams from the Shenandoah Valley.
"After careful consultation regarding the health and safety of everyone in our event — our players, our fans, our sponsors and our volunteers — we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 Rock The Ribbon Roundball Shootout scheduled for January 8-9, 2021," event organizers announced on Facebook. "Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. We know it's the right decision based on the information we have today and the uncertainty we face moving into the fall and winter"
The event was organized by Travis Patterson in 2014 to raise money for the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life. It slowly grew from a one-day event with primarily local schools to a state-wide tournament featuring some of the top teams from around the state and the country.
This year's slate included the Page County, Stuarts Draft, Spotswood, East Rockingham, Staunton and Rockbridge County boys teams. The SHS, RCHS and Parry McCluer girls were also scheduled to play.
Event organizers confirmed they plan to be back next season.
"We will be reaching out directly to schools about the 2022 event as we plan to return to the court with our event," they said. "We look forward to bringing you Rock The Ribbon again in 2022."
