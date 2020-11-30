Middle River Regional Jail in Verona announced a major outbreak of COVID-19 cases Monday.
Jail officials say 213 inmates tested positive for the virus.
In addition, 14 additional staff have tested positive, bringing the total to 47. Most of the staff have recovered from the illness.
One inmate has been hospitalized.
Working with the Central Shenandoah Health District, the jail plans to retest the inmates next week.
MRRJ houses inmates from Augusta and Rockingham counties, as well as the cities of Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro.
Harrisonburg and Rockingham County bought into Middle River Regional Jail in May 2015 to alleviate overcrowding at the 315-bed Rockingham County Jail in downtown Harrisonburg.
— Staff Report
