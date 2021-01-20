Owners of roughly 30 vehicles parked at Eastern Mennonite University woke up to slashed tires Wednesday morning, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.
According to a press release, all vehicles were parked in student parking lots.
Because of the large number of victims, police say, cards with contact information were left on vehicles' windshields.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call HPD's Major Crimes Unit at 437-2640. Tipsters may remain anonymous by calling Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).
— Staff Report
