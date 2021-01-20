Eight inmates at the Rockingham County Jail in downtown Harrisonburg tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release Wednesday.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said that prior to the new cases, only two inmates tested positive since the pandemic started.
"Our success in keeping the virus out of our facility is due in large part to the diligent efforts of our deputies and medical staff," Hutcheson said in a statement. "However, we knew that our turn would come, and we have prepared for that eventuality."
As of Tuesday, 351 inmates were housed in the facility.
Jailers are in the process of being vaccinated for the virus.
