Seconds after many people in the Harrisonburg area were jolted awake by a large explosion on the morning of Oct. 17, calls poured into the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center.
Frantic residents, many unaware of what happened, began dialing 911.
The first call at 8:28:53 a.m. was from a resident near Urban Exchange in downtown Harrisonburg reporting a loud explosion somewhere nearby.
The second call, at 8:28:55 a.m., was from a resident much closer to the explosion on Miller Circle.
“An atomic bomb or something just went off and shook the house,” said a woman who lives on Butler Street.
The Butler Street resident’s call was among 42 obtained by the Daily News-Record through a Virginia Freedom of Information Act request.
As the calls came in, residents were able to pinpoint the location.
A few calls came from James Madison University Army ROTC cadets, who were just 30 yards away from the blast wrapping up a 10-mile run through Purcell Park.
“There’s been an explosion by Wendy’s … a major explosion,” a caller reported, stating she was by the El Charro on South Main Street. “A building exploded.”
Moments later, firefighters by the droves arrived to the area to find that a small strip mall exploded.
Lt. Col. Graham Davidson, professor of military science and leader of JMU’s ROTC program, was at the 10-miler.
In a previous interview, he said he looked up and saw a massive explosion. He said he saw yellow smoke at first, which indicated to him that it was likely a gas explosion.
He said he first made sure the scene was as safe as possible.
“I was afraid of a second explosion, so I got the cadets to a safe location,” Davidson said.
A few seconds later, once it was safer, he released the cadets to get to work.
“I’m very proud,” said Davidson, who took over the ROTC program a few months ago. “There were a lot of leadership lessons.”
The shopping center housed Naza Salon and Barbershop, Hometown Music, Element Vapors, Harrisonburg Halal Market and Sweets and Blue Sprocket Sound.
Neighboring businesses such as Bluestone Bike & Run, Wendy’s, Domino’s Pizza and Funky’s Skate Center were damaged.
On the day after the explosion, Naza Salon and Barbershop manager Salwa Mahdi told the Daily News-Record that two of the three victims hospitalized by the explosion were a barber and his client, whose names she could not provide. City officials say the two were taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
On Oct. 20, the Harrisonburg Fire Department ruled the blast was caused by a natural gas explosion from a leak inside the building. However, investigators said they were unable to determine the exact location of the leak or what sparked the blast.
