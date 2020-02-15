Internationally renowned a capella group Voces8 returns to Eastern Mennonite School for the 11th time this weekend, joining the Shenandoah Valley Children’s Choir and EMS choirs.
Both nights begin at 7:30 p.m., but today starts off with a prelude by SVCC, followed by individual selections from TMS Touring Choir and a full concert with the varied repertoire of Voces8. Sunday’s concert will feature Voces8, but will include more collaborative choir performances by all three organizations.
Back in 2010, Voces8 voyaged from its base in London to visit Harrisonburg’s touring a capella choir. Since then, the relationship between performing groups has blossomed and unfolded so that students annually trek to Europe as part of their summer tour and learn from City of London peers.
Paul Smith is the co-founder of Voces8 and one of this weekend’s conductors. He said the British choir has found a second home in Virginia, and with it a second family.
“What I love most is we’re singing as a choir, and we’re not singing as ourselves. When you step into an ensemble, there’s this idea you share openly and honestly yourself, and you become something bigger. For me, that’s friendship, that’s connection, that’s kinship,” Smith said.
Singing with the professional choir is a tradition that many EMS students look forward to with anticipation. Arwen Hertzler, an EMS junior, has sung four-part harmonies her entire life and said she eagerly awaits the chance to hear feedback from award-winning professionals in the industry.
“I’m very excited. I remember working with them once in junior choir. They’re really good, so I’m just excited because they’re professionals who are nit-picky and give you good criticism,” Hertzler said.
For singers in SVCC, performing alongside Voces8 is a remarkable opportunity.
Josiah Fisher is a senior who sings men’s tenor in SVCC. Fisher joined the choir over 12 years ago while living in Harrisonburg. Two years ago, his family moved to Annandale, but Fisher continued his career with SVCC because of its advanced educational opportunities.
“We continue to come down here for the quality. We would not get this type of education up in Annandale,” Fisher said. “My life is so busy right now it’s tough to practice. I come to the rehearsals with my voice shot, but I’m sticking it out because I know SVCC is worth it, and this opportunity is once-in-a-lifetime.”
Sunday’s show is also the debut performance of “The Arrow and the Song,” commissioned by SVCC and EMS, composed by Smith using the lyrical lines of a poem by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. Smith said the text is a moving written piece that he has adapted into song for all choirs to sing in harmony in respect of the magnificent bond that has formed between the communities.
“One of the most moving moments of my life was at the end of singing a concert at Eastern Mennonite School. At the end, the crowd stood up and sang. ... This has never happened to us anywhere else in the world,” Smith said. “I wanted to feed that memory into the composition in some way.”
Tickets are available online for $30 until noon today. After then, admission is at the door for $35. Purchases must be made with cash or check. There are no reserved seats and doors open both nights at 6:30 p.m.
