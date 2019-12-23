With the goal of filling a Harrisonburg transit bus full of food, the Berry family stood in the cold Monday morning collecting donations for the needy.
The 12th annual Brent Berry Food Drive kicked off Friday at Walmart on Burgess Road in Harrisonburg. Beginning Tuesday, the collection will move to Red Front on Chicago Avenue.
In the previous 11 years, the family has collected enough food to feed roughly 40,000 families.
So far, James “Bucky” Berry said, the collection is going well.
“The bus is better than half loaded,” he said. “The community is really stepping up.”
Berry and his 21-year-old son, Brent Berry, started the drive because food pantries helped the elder Berry when he was a child.
“The Salvation Army helped put food on my table and toys under the tree,” Bucky Berry said.
As in years past, the Berry family will donate this year’s haul to the Harrisonburg Salvation Army. All of the food will stay in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
Capt. John Blevins said the donations will help keep the church’s food pantry up and running for roughly six months.
“It extends the life of our food pantry from Christmas until the summer,” he said. “It’s a huge help. It makes sure we’re able to help families.”
The food pantry serves about 250 people a month.
Without the drive, Blevins said, the organization would need to increase the amount of time between when people can visit the pantry. Right now, those obtaining food can visit once every 30 days.
“It would mean less people getting food,” Blevins said.
In years past, the collection point would be outside Walmart until Jan. 2. However, Bucky Berry said, Walmart informed him that he would have to leave by the end of Christmas Eve.
Representatives of Walmart could not be reached for comment.
As a result, he said, the bus will be moved to Red Front. He said he doesn’t anticipate the change hurting this year’s bottom line since many businesses and organizations are stepping up.
He said the Bridgewater Police Department donated 87 bags of food.
The food drive continues from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, including Christmas, until Jan. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.