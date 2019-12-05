Don’t be a wild card. Follow suit and shuffle over to Larkin Arts for the third biennial deck show today from 4 to 7 p.m. as part of First Fridays.
Every other year, Larkin Arts invites 54 regional creators to randomly select a card from a deck for the exhibition. From there, the artists have complete free-range to design their chosen card with any material or style they want.
Gallery director Paul Somers of The Golden Pony then photographs the art pieces so they can be designed and transformed into playing cards. Today, the community is invited to see how the cards play out and watch the deck come together.
Many local artisans, including Elliot Downs of Wonder Records and Jeff Guinn of The Mark-It have contributed art all three years, but the array of featured talent reaches across the state, from one neighboring West Virginia creator to two artists in Newport News.
“We choose them because they've either shown art here — at our gallery or in our community — so we know them, we know the quality of their artwork. We have some connection to each person here,” Larkin Arts co-owner Valerie Smith said.
Fellow co-owner Scott Whitten said the backbone of the space from the beginning has been driven by and for the community.
“A big part of what we do is arts advocacy, so really any opportunities that we can create for artists to sell their work, to interact more with the community, to network with other artists and arts enthusiasts. … That's a big piece of what we are,” Whitten said.
Barred by the sole creative guideline of portraying the randomly designated suit and rank in standard card formatting on a 12 by 16 inch panel, artists do not have to fold to artistic restrictions, which results in various mediums entering the exhibition. This year features three interactive cards and a medley of incorporated materials like paint, wood and fabric.
Whitten said the loose format of the show is attractive for artists who do not often get the opportunity to stray from their styles.
“They're just like toiling away in their studio or their attic or whatever, and they don't get as many opportunities as many of them would like to actually get out and meet other artists and see what's what other people are doing, so something like this is just a really great networking opportunity and a great icebreaker for artists,” Whitten said.
Kassy Newman is a potter who creates in a Larkin Arts studio space and will be instructing workshops for Larkin Arts Clay when that venture begins in January. Newman randomly selected the queen of hearts card and decided to stray from her clay work and paint an oil portrait of the “Queen of Larkin Hearts,” Smith and Whitten’s chocolate Labrador retriever, Penny.
“Sometimes it’s nice to work in other mediums,” Newman said. “It’s neat to be a part of a show that the entire community of artists is a part of. … You’re kind of making your way into people’s spaces.”
While standard gallery exhibitions offer individual works for sale, visitors at the deck show can take all 54 works of art home with them in a decorative tin-enclosed deck set. Just in time for the holidays, Newman said everyone in her family is getting one of the artisan card decks in their stockings this Christmas.
“It allows them to showcase who they are as artists and designers with while still allowing all of us to have a functional exhibition, and I don’t know any other show where you can take the entire show home with you in your pocket,” Smith said.
Pamela Tittle, a Verona-based artist who specializes in representational art, imagined the design for the five of hearts by observing what in nature mimicked a similar shape. During apple-picking season, she said she realized halved apples had a comparable outline and decided to depict them in a realistic fashion with an acrylic shadow of an apple tree as the backdrop.
Tittle was also a participant in 2017’s deck show and had designed the jack of diamonds with a "Game of Thrones" twist. She said she enjoys being a part of the ensemble because of the collaborative process between friends in the local scene.
“It is a wonderful show that helps to bring 54 artists together for a common goal, and of course it is so much fun and inspiring to see what your other artist friends create. The group at Larkin Arts are irreplaceable for the art community in Harrisonburg,” Tittle said. “It’s just a really nice feeling, a nice atmosphere, and it’s all done in the name of art.”
Cider from Old Hill Cider and Showalter's Orchard and Greenhouse will be available at the gallery show while visitors peruse the Wine-Riner Galleries inside Larkin Arts. Directors and participating artists can vote on their favorite pieces at the event, and anyone can stop by to vote for the audience favorite throughout the month of December. The custom decks cost $20 each or $35 for two, and the show will be on display until Dec. 28.
