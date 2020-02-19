Approximately 30,000 people in the central Valley rely on Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to put a nutritious meal on the table each month.
Since 1981, the food bank has worked to alleviate hunger in Western and Central Virginia across 25 counties and eight cities. With help from partners like Brothers Craft Brewing, which hosts fundraisers and food drives, the food bank is able to support those in need.
Every February, Brothers Craft hosts a Souper Bowl Food Drive throughout the month to collect edibles and toiletries, and the month’s Cask for a Cause donates all proceeds from a select beer to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
Abena Foreman-Trice, media and community relations manager, said food donations are always valuable, but Blue Ridge Area Food Bank also provides educational services and outreach programs, which depend on financial contributions. With the annual monetary support from Cask for a Cause, the organization is better able to meet the needs of Virginians.
“We serve on average 103,500 individuals each month, and these are families made up of children, seniors, parents, grandparents — individuals across all walks of life. We distribute 26.4 million pounds of food, which provides 22 million meals, and that’s what we provide on an annual basis,” Foreman-Trice said. “The food bank helps remove one less worry in the lives of individuals who struggle financially and have a hard time putting food on the table on a consistent basis.”
Carrie Covey, associate director of development, grew up in the Valley and works closely with community and business partners to help spread awareness of the region’s nutritional needs. She said the financial and physical support from partners like Brothers Craft serve to communicate the need and attract donations to the food bank.
“It’s a great way to raise awareness about food insecurity right here in our backyard. Since 2015, between the food drive and Cask for a Cause, we’ve collected enough to provide about 5,000 meals,” Covey said. “We’re serving close to 10,000 individuals each month through the partner pantries we work alongside in Rockingham County as well as mobile food distributions, so it takes a lot of hands to serve and we wouldn’t be able to do it without a community standing with us.”
Donations continue to increase each year from individuals, businesses and agencies, but the quality of donations is also important for underfed families. Foreman-Trice said donations low in sugar and sodium provide more nutritious meals for families in need, which promote healthier communities.
“We distribute 8.4 million pounds of food annually. ... In the central Valley alone we serve 30,000 each month,” Foreman-Trice said. “We’re very concerned about not just providing calories but good, whole, wholesome food for the individual we serve. We’re aware that individuals who can’t always access enough to eat also experience more health risks or chronic food-related illnesses.”
Josh Harold, taproom manager at Brothers, said the Souper Bowl Food Drive has collected approximately 100 pounds of donations each year since 2017, and the idea to combine Cask for a Cause in the same month stems from a hope to meet a need.
“The whole thing kind of started with the desire to do more,” Harold said. “Talking to the food bank, February is a hard hit time for them. Of course, they’ve made it through all the holidays. It’s in the middle of winter. There aren’t a lot of drives and things going on to help them stock back up. So, it’s a time of need for them for donations.”
From 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Brothers will offer pours of Full Belly Lager, a helles brewed with smoked peppers and woodchips, which Harold said gives it an oaky, smoky flavor. Anyone who donates an item to the bin before the end of the month will get $1 off the first pint of their choosing.
Donations will be collected every day during taproom hours for the food bank until Feb. 29. All items must be nonperishable and packaged in nonglass containers. Cask for a Cause starts around 5 p.m. on Friday and will be accompanied by music from Jacob Paul Allen starting at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.