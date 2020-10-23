Share “Tender Love” with the Harrisonburg Salvation Army this weekend with two iconic stars of the 20th century.
Tonight and Saturday night, patrons can dine to the sweet serenades of Elvis Presley and Willie Nelson at Urgie's Cheesesteaks in Bridgewater to benefit the Salvation Army Christmas Fund.
Captain Harold Gitau is the corps officer for Harrisonburg and said there are over 1,000 angels registered for the toy drive, and he expects the number of families in need of support to increase because of the financial strain caused by the pandemic.
“In lieu of the big event we do every year, they're doing this in a small way that will still help our community,” Gitua said. “We are expecting to get a bigger number because one thing's for sure: The COVID situation has not made it easier for anybody.”
Tickets cost $35 and include any 8-inch Philly cheesesteak or items of equivalent value such as burgers, wings or stuffed peppers and a side. A choice dessert of funnel cake fries with ice cream or a sundae and three drinks are included in the ticket price. Ten dollars of every ticket goes directly to the 2020 Salvation Army Toy Drive.
Complete with braided locks and Americana apparel, Richmond-based artist Jimmie Wilson will perform his rendition of Willie Nelson.
Michael Hoover has performed Presley songs for over 40 years and will cover all eras from gospel to rock ’n’ roll in outfits like the classic rhinestone jumpsuit. Since he was in second grade, Hoover has been a fan of “The King” and for five years hosted the international championships, Images of the King, which he won in 1988.
“We've been doing Elvis longer than Elvis did it,” Hoover said.
Hoover's daughter, Savannah, will also be performing songs alongside him and solo during the evening.
Promoter Mary Miller of the Bridgewater Home Auxiliary said this year has also been very difficult for performing artists.
“All the artists have been hurting this year, so we thought this would help,” she said.
The event is at Generations Park on Main Street in Bridgewater alongside the Urgie's Bridgewater location. There is a large overhang to protect from weather and promote social distancing. Urgie’s is providing heaters throughout the dining area, but guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or proper evening weather attire.
Salvation Army’s signature red kettle will be present to collect physical donations, and a tree will be decorated with angel wishes for the holidays. Guest are also encouraged to bring a new unwrapped toy for donation.
There will also be door prizes, a silent auction day-of and an auction online for a week.
Each night will cap at 150 guests, so interested parties are encouraged to reserve tickets ahead by stopping by Urgie’s in Bridgewater. Doors open 30 minutes before dinner, starting at 5:30 p.m. Show begins at 7 p.m.
For additional information, call Urgie's Bridgewater at (540) 237-2168 or email turglavitch@urgie'scheesesteaks.com.
