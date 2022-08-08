DAYTON — It was a simple question Dayton Mayor Cary Jackson asked a crowd at Dove Park on Saturday morning.
“Who’s ready to get dirty?”
The answer was more than 685 people, as the 10th annual Dayton Muddler weaved through the small Rockingham County town.
Hosted by the Dayton Police Department and the Harrisonburg Police Foundation, the Dayton Muddler is a 4-mile muddy adventure and obstacle course, including mud pits, wall climbs, creek runs and a giant water slide.
Proceeds from this year’s event support both Dayton and Harrisonburg police departments, as well as Bridgewater College’s John Painter and Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson Memorial Student Support Fund. Painter and Jefferson were killed in a shooting on campus Feb. 1. A total amount of the proceeds was unavailable on Saturday.
“With this being its 10th year ... it’s always good to see the community come out together on this day,” said Meggie Roche, Dayton’s economic development coordinator.
Roche noted some participants have run the race since its inception, while others come from all over the East Coast to compete.
“It’s a tradition for so many people,” she said.
Aiden Tuck, 13, of Powhatan, has ran in similar races across the state and beyond, but Saturday was his first time running in Dayton.
Eyeing up the first section of the race, Tuck said his goal was “to win.” Tuck ran the course in 27 minutes and 22 seconds; placing third in his age category.
David Hughes, 43, of Weyers Cave, said he’s participated in the Muddler “off and on” since its inception. Wearing a shirt that read “Not fast, just furious,” Hughes said his daughter, Amelia, 14, encouraged him to run in this year’s race, along with his other daughter, 12-year-old Stella.
“I’ve seen them do it multiple times, and I wanted to do it,” Amelia said.
David Hughes said he’s previously participated in the event in the team category with some of his friends, including the late Dayton Town Council member Zack Fletchall.
Participants ran the course in waves, divided into different categories including youth, competitive individuals, competitive teams, a Corporate Cup, and non-competitive individuals and teams. Teams were tasked with relaying a small box throughout the course.
The camaraderie of the event, David Hughes said, was what he enjoys most about the Muddler. The track is short enough to be conducive to all fitness levels, he said.
“It’s just a fun town event,” he said.
