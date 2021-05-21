The college baseball game in Harrisonburg on Thursday night was one for the ages.
Virginia Commonwealth beat host James Madison 20-18 in 10 innings, as the Rams scored two runs in the top of the 10th after plating four runs in the top of the ninth on a grand slam by Tyler Locklear.
The sixth inning was the only frame in which a run was not scored.
Neither team scored a single run in any one inning.
JMU had seven players with at least two hits and two of them, Kyle Novak and Carson Bell, had four. Novak scored four times.
Mason Dunaway of JMU drove in four runs even though his average for the year was at .209 after the contest in a game that took 4:35 to play.
VCU scored in seven of 10 innings and the Dukes scored in six of 10 frames.
The loss left the Dukes with an overall record of 11-16.
VCU, with two grand slams, won its 17th game in a row - the longest streak in Division I. The Rams, among the national leaders in hit by pitches, were hit five times by JMU hurlers.
JMU is 6-9 in the Colonial Athletic Association and will learn Saturday night if they receive at an-large bid to the CAA tourney next week in North Carolina.
The top two teams in each division make the tourney, with two other at-large teams.
The Dukes end regular-season play at home Friday night against the Rams of the Atlantic 10 Conference.
Volleyball Honors
Wilson Memorial graduate Paris Hutchinson, a volleyball standout for Eastern Mennonite, was named as the Rookie of the Year by the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID). Hutchinson was also voted to the All-State Second Team.
"This is the first-ever VaSID Rookie of the Year award for an EMU volleyball player, and likely the first all-state honor in 20 years," according to EMU.
Bridgewater sophomore setter Grace Hayes earned first-team honors from the VaSID. She had 428 assists this season as the Eagles went 8-5 overall.
BC Football
Justin Williamson has joined the football coaching staff at Bridgewater College as a defensive line coach. He had been at Norfolk State and played at the University of Richmond.
"We are excited about Justin Williamson joining our staff," said new head coach Scott Lemn. "He will bring a great presence to the defensive line group. His attention to detail in all aspects of the job were something we noticed immediately. His in-state recruiting experience and connections are also a major asset."
Lemn recently took over for veteran coach Michael Clark, who retired after last season.
Baseball Notes
Harrisonburg native Travis Harper, who pitched in the majors for Tampa Bay, turns 45 on Friday. He played at Circleville High in West Virginia and for JMU.
Harper made his debut in the majors with Tampa Bay in 2000 and played through 2006.
Former Major League catcher Chris Widger, a college star at George Mason in Fairfax, turns 50 on Friday. He was drafted out of George Mason by Seattle and played in the majors from 1995 to 2006.
He ended his career with the Orioles. He was teammates in Montreal with fellow catcher Mike Hubbard, a native of Lynchburg and former JMU standout.
