For anyone struggling with 2022 tax returns, the AARP Foundation will be in Harrisonburg to help.
The local chapter of AARP will be helping locals with their taxes starting Feb. 9 at the Rockingham County Administration Center at 20 East Gay St.
Service is available to anyone who needs it, with a particular focus on low- to moderate-income families, senior citizens, people with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers, according to a press release.
Clients will be seen by appointment only, and no walk-ins are allowed.
IRS-certified volunteers will provide free, basic federal and Virginia income tax return preparation.
Appointments are available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., starting Feb. 9 and ending April 11.
To schedule an appointment or to get more information, call 540-212-9835.
Folks will need to bring photo ID — including at least one VA license — for all adults on the tax return, social security cards for everyone on the tax return, all IRS forms documenting income and deductions, health insurance coverage information, if applicable, prior year tax returns if available, and a blank or voided check if the client wants a direct deposit of the refund.
