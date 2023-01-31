Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.