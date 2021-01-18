Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was awarded the Noble Peace Prize on Dec. 10, 1964. In his acceptance speech, King said “unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word in reality.”
On Monday, several area universities brought the messages of King to contemporary context through virtual events.
Eastern Mennonite University honored MLK Day with two days of celebration and convocation under the theme of “No Love Without Justice: No Justice Without Truth."
EMU's keynote speaker was Nyle Fort, a preacher, activist and scholar based in Newark, N.J., who is a joint doctoral candidate in religion and interdisciplinary humanities with a concentration in African American studies at Princeton University.
Fort spoke of his childhood and affinity for soul food, but he spoke most on how King’s words have been violently repurposed out of context and juxtaposed with injustice since he was killed in 1968. Fort said the most popular story of King is “a lullaby, a song intended to keep us asleep.”
“I learned about King as if he were Santa Claus. A kind of magical figure who came around once a year to confirm our national illusions,” he said. “The idea we are a beacon for democracy even as we see a knee on the neck of one of our brothers in the middle of the street.”
Rather than looking to King’s legacy as a milestone fixated in the past, Fort said King’s story is everyone’s story in the fight for the future.
“King not only had a dream, he asked basic questions about American society," Fort said. “Like what good is having the right to sit at a lunch counter if you can't afford to buy a hamburger?”
Maleke Jones, known on stage and in earbuds as Meechy Jay, followed Fort’s presentation with a video performance of “Reflections.” Jones is an EMU alumnus who released his album, “Note 2 Self,” in the summer and donated all proceeds to Black Lives Matter. Jones took his music and ideas to the streets last year to organize the city’s first march after the killing of George Floyd, and he continued to perform and speak at other protests throughout the summer.
James Madison University is hosting a celebration week with a legacy panel today at 7 p.m. and a student dialogue session on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Monday's keynote speaker at JMU was Michelle Montgomery, an activist, author and educator whose work focuses on the intersection of racial and environmental oppression.
In 2018, Lauren K. Alleyne, JMU associate professor and assistant director of the Furious Flower Poetry Center, published the poem “Martin Luther King Jr. Mourns Trayvon Martin."
Justice without judgment and opportunities without ceiling are among King's dreams described in Alleyne’s poem. But those simple luxuries were not granted to Martin, who was killed in 2012 at age 17. So, as the poem goes, King “dreamed you wearing whatever the hell you want / and not dying for it.”
Bridgewater College hosted a series of events on Monday, with virtual teach-ins diving into the era of the civil rights movement through the analysis of jazz, history and literature.
In a Facebook video posted by Bridgewater College, senior Avery Njau read a segment of King's famed "I Have A Dream" speech, and Manuela Gabriel, associate dean for diversity and inclusion, spoke to King's global influence.
"The adoption of the 1965 International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, which was pretty much the first Human Rights Treaty after the Genocide Convention, was clearly influenced and affected by Dr. King's teaching and leadership," she said.
Deanna Reed, Harrisonburg mayor and a member of EMU's board of trustees, offered a reflection of the day over Zoom for EMU, bringing modern day comparison to the famed words of King and remembering Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd — three Black Americans killed in the first four months of 2020.
“This year as we celebrate the man of humility and unity, we are celebrating him in a time that seems to be taken right of his time in 1964,” Reed said. “Black men, Black women and Black children continue to be in harm's way in 2021, but today I am hopeful. ... The promised land is a place where we can only arrive at in the spirit of unity and solidarity, the likes of which this country has yet to see.”
