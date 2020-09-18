There's a moment that Chris Dodson said he'll remember forever.
Following Spotswood's win over Hopewell in the Virginia High School League Class 3 girls basketball state championship in 2019, soft-spoken sophomore Emerson Adkins was seen bursting with emotion as she leaped into the air alongside teammates in celebration of the program's fifth state title.
That moment, according to Dodson, embodied everything Adkins is about.
"I'll never forget it," said Dodson, who has guided SHS to six state titles since 2005. "Just the excitement in her face. She's that type of kid. No matter her role, she is the consummate teammate."
Adkins, a senior, is preparing for a bigger role with the Trailblazers on the court this year after serving as a reserve the past two seasons. On the softball field, however, she is one of the city/county's top players and said she is ready to prove so after having her junior season cancelled this past spring due to COVID-19.
"I am very determined to show what I have this year," Adkins said. "I played a lot of tournaments this summer and have just been really working on my game."
Adkins has played a key role for the Spotswood softball program since she first entered as a JV player in eighth grade, but flashed serious potential with her power at the plate and versatility in the field as a sophomore in 2019.
Much like her attitude in hoops, Adkins has been willing to do whatever her coaches needed throughout her career. Despite being highly talented behind the plate as a catcher, Adkins agreed to play center field as a sophomore.
"Emerson is able to play multiple positions without difficulty and understands the importance in doing what is best for the team," said Trailblazers third-year softball coach Brooke Hensley. "She is always competitive and always gives 110 percent, whether it's a practice or a game."
This season, Adkins will provide the presence at the plate while fellow senior Kaitlyn Fletcher will serve as one of the city/county's top performers in the circle. Together, the two will form one of the better 1-2 punches in the Valley District.
"I'm confident we will have a successful season," Adkins said. "We have some good young talent on this team. I really think [Fletcher and I] can lead our team to many victories. I want to cherish every moment and make the best of it."
Adkins said COVID-19 had an impact on her spring season of high school softball, but did not stop her from putting in work throughout the summer. She played in various travel tournaments throughout the state alongside some of the area's top players and said she's feeling confident heading into her final year.
"She is always looking for ways to improve and does not hesitate to put in the extra effort," Hensley said. "We expect her to be one of the strongest leaders on the team. She understands what it takes to be successful and is willing to push and encourage some of the younger players to become better athletes as well."
Hensley praised Adkins for he respectfulness and ability to maintain a positive attitude. She said the senior demonstrates "multiple qualities of a great leader" and said it'll be pivotal that she continues to implement those on a daily basis this year as a captain for a young, and unproven, Spotswood team.
On the court, that same attitude has benefited Adkins as she had served as a role player with limited playing time the past two years behind former standout and current Shepherd freshman point guard MacKenzie Freeze.
Dodson mentioned former players that went on to play in college, such as Mary Ruth Shifflett (Bridgewater), McKenzie Jenkins (Bridgewater) and Madisyn Forloines (Virginia Wesleyan) as players that had to wait their turn and then shined when given the opportunity. He sees a similar opportunity for Adkins.
"I see Emerson taking that knowledge and running with it this season," Dodson said. "I think it really shows the character when a kid has to wait and work in the wings for her turn. She understands that the work no one sees is the work that pays off when they finally do get to see you."
Adkins praised Freeze and two-time VHSL Class 3 Player of the Year Stephanie Ouderkirk, who is now at James Madison, for taking her under their wing. She said she learned how to be a leader and go to work on a daily basis from the former standouts and is now ready to apply it to her own game as a senior.
"As a point guard, Coach Dodson really emphasizes playing fast and keeping the tempo of the game fast," Adkins said. "Learning alongside [Freeze] and seeing what she has done for the program really motivates me to keep it going."
After high school, Adkins' plan is to attend college and said she'd like to play softball. She's visited Mary Washington and Shenandoah and said she's mostly focused on playing at the Division III level. If she doesn't play softball for some reason, she said Virginia Tech and James Madison are other options.
Adkins said she hopes to be an occupational therapists one day and that's evident by her work within the school community. She volunteers as a peer in the school's multiple disabilities program and participates with Unified Basketball ― a league that joins students with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team — as a facilitator of the game.
"It's, literally, my favorite thing ever," Adkins said. "They brighten up my day so much. These kids holds a special place in my heart. They have taught me that some of my problems are small compared to what they have to go through every day."
Adkins said her work in the program is one of the things she'll miss most about high school. She said she wants to cherish every moment of her athletic accomplishments her senior year and will always remember the success her teams have had, but moments such as the Unified Basketball games are what will stick out to her for years to come.
"Watching those kids get cheered for and have the pep band playing music is something else," Adkins said. "It really brings everyone together and unified."
Coincidentally, that's what Adkins will likely be remembered for once she leaves the halls of Spotswood High School and heads off to her next journey in college.
The soft-spoken senior is known for putting others first, whether it be on the field, the court or the classroom. And that, Dodson said, is what Adkins is all about.
"She is a mentor, a friend and an advocate for our students," Dodson said. "Emerson may never truly recognize the difference she has made in many of our students' lives."
