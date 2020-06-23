Walking in on crutches with a smile on her face, Makayla Jones brought a sense of positivity and happiness to the halls of East Rockingham this past year.
“Seeing her show up in crutches and a boot with that big smile on her face, it’s special," Eagles track and field coach Zach Mathias said. "If I was in that same position, it’d be tough for me to keep that attitude every day. For her to be able to do that, it’s something I’ve never seen. It’s rare as a coach to see that. Despite everything she’s been through, to maintain that attitude and move on to the next level, it is really special.”
For Jones, that happy-go-lucky attitude is what had got her through the tough times. After dealing with a lingering injury throughout most of the spring in 2019, she suffered a torn ACL that forced her to miss her entire season of volleyball — one that saw East Rockingham make its first-ever state tournament appearance despite the loss of its best player.
Jones remained around the Eagles volleyball team throughout the entire season. The 2018 Shenandoah District Player of the Year was on the bench supporting teammates, helping film from the stands, and even got in a little coaching.
“She’s done a lot and I don’t think she even realizes everything that she’s done for not only the players but me, too,” ERHS volleyball coach Sarah Wright said in September. “To have her as long as I’ve had her and see how much she’s grown up over the past years and the knowledge she’s gained through the game of volleyball — it’s incredible. She brings a certain skill set to our team, whether she’s on the court or sitting beside me on the bench.”
As she battled through rehab, the athletic Jones admitted there were times where she wasn't sure she'd get back to the player she once was — both in volleyball and track and field.
“I definitely had moments where I was like, ‘Wow, I don’t know if I’ll be able to jump that high or run that fast anymore,'" Jones said. "It just takes time. I’m the type of person that works hard and expects better results to come within the next week. My therapist was reminding me that it’s a very long process and I needed to take my time and listen to my body. That’s what I did. By doing that, I feel like I’m back to 98 percent now.”
Jones said she worked hard enough to be able to fully participate in the outdoor season this past spring, but that chance was diminished when the Virginia High School League was forced to cancel the season due to COVID-19.
“It was really tough, but I was already hurt from not playing volleyball," Jones said. "That took a toll on me. It hit me like a truck. That was still sad for me, so not being able to run track was a cherry on top. I was just like, ‘Oh, great.’ It was hard, but it’s fine now.”
Originally, Jones had thoughts of playing both volleyball and running track and field at Division III Eastern Mennonite University. But as she went through the rehab process, a Division I school suddenly came onto the radar and changed her thought process.
“My dream was to play volleyball, but I feel like I needed a year break," Jones said. "Radford reached out to me and they were really nice to me, really involved during my recovery. Radford just really stood out and that’s why I chose them. I just went with my gut.”
Jones committed to the Highlanders in May. After battling two serious injuries and still coming away with five state gold medals during her high school career, she leaves as one of the most decorated athletes in East Rock history.
“She’s been through a lot," Mathias said. "Her ability to put all those setbacks behind her and still succeed in the way she did — I don’t know that we’ll see anything like that for quite a while. She had two very serious injuries in her final two years and still came away with a state championship in her junior year and if this year wasn’t cut short, she possibly could have had a sixth one. Her work ethic is something that I don’t know if I’ve ever seen."
Jones' ability to stay positive through each challenge she's faced has had an impact on many athletes and coaches in the halls of ERHS. Now, it's that legacy she leaves behind that brings her an even bigger smile than before.
“I am so proud," Jones said. "I hope I served as an inspiration for all the young girls out there, all the Black girls out there. You just have to push through it. No matter who you are, do what you do and I swear that you’ll make it on top. Stick with the right kids and you’ll make it on top. I’m proud of what I accomplished at East Rockingham High School."
