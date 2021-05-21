PENN LAIRD — What started as something simple suddenly put her senior year in jeopardy.
“I stood up and I heard a pop," Spotswood second baseman Emerson Adkins said. "At first, I thought it was just a cramp or something. But then, it kept getting worse and it never got any better."
Adkins, a senior and multi-sport athlete for the Trailblazers, suffered a bone lesion close to her right knee in October while playing travel softball. The injury resulted in a fracture in her femur and, as a result, surgery was required.
“I really thought I was going to miss softball," Adkins said. "I wasn’t too mad about basketball — I mean, I still wanted to play — but softball is my main focus. I would’ve been devastated if I had to miss softball my senior year.”
It turns out Adkins didn't have to miss softball. In fact, she started the first game of the season — a 3-2 win over Broadway — and has served as one of the top hitters for a Spotswood team that has surprisingly emerged as one of the district's best.
“Emerson is an excellent kid, great leader," SHS coach Brooke Hensley said. "She leads by example, but she’s also encouraging to the other kids in practice and at the games. Overall, she’s just a great kid. I couldn’t ask for a better kid to be around.”
It wasn't always easy for Adkins, who also played point guard in basketball and has won two state championships but was forced to miss the entire 2020-21 season.
“I think I had moments where I thought this was not going to get any better," she said. "It’s such a sensitive spot, but my therapist worked hard with me. I’m just glad I am where I am today. I’m still not 100 ppercent, but definitely better than it’s been.”
Through those tough times in rehab, Adkins said she learned the importance of staying positive. Now, she tries to pass that along to her teammates.
“She has a lot of good energy, always really positive," said Spotswood pitcher Katelyn Fletcher, who is the only other healthy senior on the roster. "She has a serious side and a fun side. She’s always the one to kind of settle us down. We try to stand up and keep the girls together as a family as much as we can. That’s the biggest thing for us to be successful. We have to stick together as a family.”
Fletcher is planning to play softball at Eastern Mennonite next season while studying nursing while Adkins has opted to attend James Madison instead. For her, she said just getting the opportunity to get back on the field in high school was important.
“I never even got the chance to step on the field last year, so it felt great and especially to get a win against a pretty good team," Adkins said of her feelings in the first game. "That was a really big confidence booster for our first game.”
Adkins has played catcher typically in the past and also spent time in the outfield, but the knee injury forced her to second base this season. Despite that, her coaches and teammates said it's her role as a leader for the Trailblazers that matters most.
“[Fletcher] and Emerson are both very experienced, both have been playing since they were little," Hensley said. "They pretty much play softball all year. They’re really great examples for these younger kids, especially the ones who haven’t been around the game as much.”
When Adkins heard that pop in October, she didn't know the potential damage.
Once she battled through the adversity she faced, however, she learned to never take for granted any moment she gets on a softball field again.
“Going from being a starter as a freshman to a starter as a senior and having to take some of these girls under our wing — it’s been a change," Adkins said "I say that our team is as close as we’ve ever been in a while. We don’t have much drama or anything like that. I’m proud to be a leader and I try to be a role model as much as I can."
