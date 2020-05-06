Brooke Hensley's voice quivered as she tried to answer the question.
"I'm sorry," the East Rockingham senior said. "I'm a little bit emotional."
For Hensley, her five-year ride with the Eagles softball program has been anything but a smooth one. She tore her ACL in her right knee as an eighth-grader on the JV team in 2016 and later suffered the same injury in the left knee while playing travel softball between her sophomore and junior seasons.
The disappointment and frustration from those injuries were tough, Hensley said. Battling through rehab and physical therapy is hard enough, but doing it twice with two different knees is something many athletes have never experienced.
“Honestly, the East Rock softball program meant the world to me," Hensley said. "I’ve never had so much fun playing softball, especially with my injuries. Those were really tough for me. After I tore both my ACLs, I was honestly debating on whether or not I wanted to continue to play softball."
When the Virginia High School League canceled the spring sports season due to COVID-19, it ended the high school careers for East Rockingham's three seniors — Brooke Hensley, Samantha Hensley, and Jessica McDonaldson.
Coincidentally enough, all three had faced serious setbacks from injuries throughout their careers. In addition to Brooke Hensley's knee injuries, Samantha Hensley suffered a broken back as an eighth-grader that sidelined her over six months and McDonaldson injured her shoulder late in the 2019 season and was forced to miss the postseason.
“It was hard," McDonaldson said. "I was really sad about it. After hurting my shoulder at the end of last season, I had played my last game on the East Rock softball field and didn’t even know it. That was really hard.”
The bond between the East Rock trio was tight. Samantha Hensley, who will continue her playing career next year at Bridgewater College, said she still struggles to grasp the fact that their final year as teammates was taken away.
"I was really devastated," Samantha Hensley said. "It took me like three or four days to get back to reality and realize this is happening. I miss the team. I think about it every day, every night. It’s just hard to believe senior year ended like that. I never thought that would happen. We were pretty tight. We did almost everything with each other. I had played with Brooke and Jess for so many years. It just hurts to know I’ll never get a chance to play with them again.”
There was a sense of maturity amongst the three seniors, too. Eagles coach Ronnie Dovel said all three were amongst the best he's coached and that it pained him to see a year that should have been so special taken away.
“All three of them are very coachable kids," Dovel said. "It hurt bad that they weren’t going to be able to play their senior year. They’ve been through so much in their careers. They were all excited to play this year. It’s a bummer, for sure.”
On the field, East Rockingham had a chance at being pretty special, too. The Eagles were one of the best teams in the Shenandoah District last season. This year, in a loaded Bull Run, they felt they could surprise some people.
“We thought we were probably flying under the radar," Dovel said. "In both scrimmages, we looked really good. Still dealing with Page [County] and Madison [County] would have been a tough task, but we felt like we had a chance to be pretty good.”
Samantha Hensley added: "We were going to be pretty decent, going to be pretty hard to handle. I was really looking forward to playing with this team and seeing how far we could go this year. Just thinking about it makes me upset.”
All three players were captains this year, something that they said they fully embraced. After dealing with different types of adversity throughout their careers, there was no doubt they could help underclassmen adjust to anything.
"Some people don’t really like being that person, but I kind of enjoy that role," said McDonaldson, who will attend Blue Ridge Community College before transferring to James Madison. "I wasn’t just friends with the older girls. I made an effort to be friends with everybody and could help the people that looked up to me. It felt good to know they looked up to me.”
After going through two knee surgeries and a grueling rehab process for both, Brooke Hensley said there was one thing that kept her going when she was close to giving up the sport she grew up playing — the East Rock softball program.
That type of camaraderie among the Eagles seniors and the rest of the team is what led them to have so much confidence this season. It's also why, after not giving up two years ago, Brooke Hensley still gets emotional when thinking about a lost season that could have been the best one yet.
"With my teammates and my coaches, they really wanted me to decide to do what I wanted to do," said Brooke Hensley, who will also attend BC but won't play softball and instead focusing on pursuing a degree in elementary education. "They were always there. I realized, in that moment, that with so many amazing teammates and coaches, it would definitely be worth playing again. I'm just really glad that I did."
