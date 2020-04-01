Both of my daughters played high school volleyball and the youngest played in college at Eastern Mennonite. And both of my younger brothers played high school basketball, and one of them played tennis as well.
So it has been perplexing the past few days to try and think what advice or comfort I would have given to them had their high school career come to an end due to the COVID-19 crisis we are dealing with now.
One could throw out the well-worn phrase that "Life Isn't Fair," but my guess is local high school seniors who were on spring teams knew that already. Even if that advice came from their parents - sometimes the last adults they want to hear from - teens certainly were aware of that adage before the Virginia High School League put an end to a regular spring sports season.
Giving advice, like fixing things around the house, is difficult for some of us - perhaps that is why we pay experts to do it. And some of us don't like to give advice in case our suggestions are dismissed quickly or turn out to be really dumb. (I am guilty of both).
So that is why it was comforting to read some of the recent comments from local coaches in these pages told to Cody Elliott, our Daily News-Record high school sports guru.
There were plenty of quotes that were insightful, mature and reflective. I am pretty sure in college these coaches never had a class on how to deal with COVID-19.
While coaches are just part of the educational experience, local parents should feel a sense of comfort that they have entrusted these men and women to oversee a large swath of their children's waking hours. Here is just one comment from each of the high schools in the city/county:
"This situation is bigger than high school baseball and I will ask them to trust me like I always do," Broadway baseball coach Tim Turner told Elliott. "Everyone will come out of this just fine."
"In a time like this, words don't seem adequate to express the deep grieving you are experiencing individually as well as collectively with your coaches and families," Eastern Mennonite School athletic director and girls soccer coach Andrew Gascho wrote to his athletes last week. "I wish I could sit with each one of you to listen to your story."
East Rockingham softball coach Ronnie Dovel said: "It's disappointing and just heartbreaking. For it to end like this, it's unbelievable. I believe there's a lesson to learn. Never take things for granted because you never know when it can be gone."
"At a time like this, there are no words to describe what a coach is feeling," Harrisonburg baseball coach Kevin Tysinger said. "We all understand that there is a greater concern other than sports, but student-athletes take on this adventure that will have a great impact on the rest of their lives. I really hope that the players we coach understand how much we feel for them and how much we wish there was more that we could do."
"My heart breaks for this group of kids," Spotswood softball coach Brooke Hensley told Elliott. "It is definitely heartbreaking and I never would have imagined that the season would have ended before it started."
"This is definitely an experience that I hope we will never have to go through again," said Clint Curry, the Turner Ashby softball coach. "My seniors are literally in tears and should be. I think back to my senior year and if I would have had to go through want these seniors are going through, I would have been devastated. My heart is in deep sorrow for my girls and at this point, all I can do is pray that they all and their families are safe."
Curry, after his senior year at Turner Ashby, was taken in the third round of the Major League Baseball draft by the Texas Rangers. He played in the minor leagues for two years - something that few get a chance to experience.
Perhaps my only encouragement to local seniors is that some of the memories that stay with us the longest about playing sports in high school revolve around failure. And, yes, that does help build character and help you learn lessons for the real world.
There was plenty of failure for me, hitting .170 in my senior year for Turner Ashby while Curry hit .259 as a sophomore with 17 RBIs in just 54 at-bats on the same team.
The one game that sticks out was when I struck out three times in three at-bats in a Friday night game at Harrisonburg High. I spent all weekend in my room, worrying my mother to no end. Never mind that we beat Harrisonburg (again) - remember some teens normally think about themselves first.
That Monday morning at school I went in to see my coach, Ray Heatwole, and told him that it may be a good idea to put another player, a junior, in the lineup instead of me. I don't remember Heatwole's exact words but it was something along the lines of: you are a captain, you have invested four years in the program and I am sticking with you in left field.
Can you imagine the confidence that gives a young person? A few weeks later we won the Valley District title, besting a Western Albemarle squad that had more talent at nearly every position - especially left field.
The local athletes who are missing out on their spring season, especially the seniors, got a similar vote of confidence from their coaches with the comments above. Only they come in a very different and more grim situation than the one many of us faced in our prep careers years ago.
