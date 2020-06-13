Pastor Stan Maclin has been fighting for equal rights all his life.
After organizing two previous rallies this month, Maclin returned to Court Square on Friday evening to begin organizing a public body designed to hold local governments accountable and collectivize the community’s voice to a more inclusive and equitable future, he said.
On the courthouse lawn, a dozen participants gathered to discuss the People’s Equality Commission of the Shenandoah Valley and amend the mission statement to further establish inclusive language and eliminate barriers to bringing change in the commonwealth. A large portion of public conversation was dedicated to breaking down what exactly “human rights” entails, if it is as outlined in the Constitution or otherwise.
Maclin said the decision to establish the commission came after an outpouring of demands and questions from attendees at the last protest on June 5, which were answered by Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst and Harrisonburg Police Chief Eric English.
“We gave them the opportunity to ask questions, and boy did they ask questions,” Maclin said. “We want to deal with all forms of racism — prejudice, systemic — but we know that because we live in a racist society, we’ve been indoctrinated into that. We don’t have to be practicing racism. We can work effectively, independently to penetrate each section of society.”
The commission has seven subcommittees: public safety, health care, housing, education, environmental, corporate and faith-based. By June 26, each subcommittee is asked to create its own mission statement before beginning to work on conversations with local elected leaders.
“Institutional racism moves across all sectors,” Maclin said.
Earlier in the day, James Madison University had approximately 300 participants during a silent march from the Warner Commons to the Spirit Rock on East Campus. During the 15-minute route to East Campus, organizers encouraged the crowd to remain silent for the first 8 minutes and 46 seconds in honor of George Floyd, who died after being pinned under a police officer’s knee for nearly nine minutes.
Rising senior Justine Annan helped organize the march and said seeing protests going on near his hometown in Alexandria inspired him to rally the people of Harrisonburg to demonstrate that people everywhere are paying attention and expecting change.
“Things have kind of boiled over. There’s no justice because a lot of people have lost their lives in the past of police brutality and been unlawfully arrested based on racial profiling, so I knew that eventually the movement would grow and there’d be more awareness,” Annan said.
Frank Sottaceti, the community criminal justice planner for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, is working alongside the commission and said he thinks the passion behind this new wave civil rights movement will not lose steam because the video of Floyd’s death invited the seriousness of police brutality into everyone’s lives via streaming, similar to the impact of watching the terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001.
One idea already in discussion for the public safety subcommittee is to encourage City Council to cease participation in law enforcement program known as 1033, which provides surplus military gear to local police agencies.
Sottaceti said one key is including local groups such as the Northeast Neighborhood Association and Faith in Action in conversations but supporting them to remain independent because “one big boat can get us to shore faster.”
“It takes a village to be successful, and everyone has a right to be angry. I’m angry about what occurred. I’m 30 years law enforcement,” Sottaceti said. “We’re looking at this as a community as a whole, not just police and demonizing one segment of community. … Everyone has to do their part to pull together to make our community work.”
