A search warrant unsealed in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg on Tuesday sheds new light on a Stanley man charged with making threats to personnel at a city military recruiting station.
Braxton Louis Danley, 25, is charged with four felonies relating to interstate domestic violence and interstate communicating of threats.
Danley was charged in Rockingham County General District Court, but those charges were dismissed. A federal grand jury indicted him on Aug. 12.
The FBI filed a search warrant for Danley’s Facebook account on March 31, but the affidavit for the warrant remained sealed by a judge until Tuesday.
The affidavit states that the FBI became aware on Jan. 22 of a threat that was made against a uniformed member of the U.S. Army.
On Jan. 23, the FBI interviewed the serviceman.
The serviceman, according to the affidavit, told the FBI agent that Danley went to the recruiting station in March 2018 to take a required entrance exam. Danley didn’t pass the test and was informed to study and retake the test in the future.
The affidavit states that on May 14, 2018, Danley sent an email to the victim’s Army email address that stated, “I remember everything you pricks done to me so time to settle the score.”
The victim called police and had Danley served with a trespass notice.
On June 1, the affidavit states, Danley sent a text message stating, “SO that’s how it is now you [expletive] my goddamn record up. Now I can’t get a job anywhere ok you wanna play.”
Danley continued to send messages, including those on Facebook, to the victim, the document states.
On Aug. 30, 2018, the victim obtained a protective order in Rockingham County General District Court against Danley.
On Jan. 1, 2019, Danley was arrested for violating the protective order. He was convicted on Feb. 26, 2019, and received a one-year sentence. He was released on good behavior on June 30, 2019.
After his release, the affidavit states, Danley continued to make social media posts regarding the victim.
He was arrested Jan. 20.
Danley’s jury trial is set for Oct. 20. He’s being held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.