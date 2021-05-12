A 40-game winning streak in any sport, at any level, is impressive.
When it is pulled off by a core of high school seniors who all don't plan to play that sport in college it is even more notable.
That was the case for the boys' basketball team at Pendleton High in Franklin, W.Va., which saw its 40-game winning streak come to an end last weekend in the state championship game in Charleston against Man.
Pendleton relies on athletes to play various sports at the small school.
"That is absolutely correct. We on average graduate about 60 seniors," said boys' basketball coach Ryan Lambert, a former player at Bridgewater College. "You are likely to find [students who play] two out of three or even three out of three seasons. There are not many kids walking our halls who are just a one-sport athlete. We just can't survive that way. That being said, in some ways that benefits us" with athletes ready to embrace a team concept.
Isaiah Gardner, the senior point guard this season and prep quarterback, plans to play football at Division II Alderson-Broaddus while Josh Alt, a defensive end, will suit up in football for West Virginia State in the fall.
At the Class A title game at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tanner Townsend paced Pendleton with 13 points while teammate Bailey Thompson had eight points in the 43-36 loss to Man High on Saturday. Alt, Thompson and Townsend of the Wildcats were named to the all-tournament team.
"It was a situation where the kids came along and bought into our culture and believe in what we were doing," Lambert said. "It led to just a lot of trust to being a defensive-minded team. Our focus was each possession. We focused on possession by possession by possession."
Pendleton, with four senior starters, ended the season 17-1 after going 23-0 in 2019-20, before the pandemic shut down that season.
"Last year we were 23-0. Of course, COVID got us," as the rest of state tourney was called off in 2020, Lambert said.
A turning point was a win last season over Trinity Christian, a private school, for the regional title. "That was the big hurdle," he said of the first regional title in boys' basketball for the school since the consolidation in 1998 with Franklin and Circleville.
Man High, from Logan County, was a Class AA school that realigned to Class A this season. "A very talented squad," Lambert said. "They averaged between 70 and 80 points per game."
A goal for Pendleton was to keep opponents to less than 50 points, and they did that in postseason play.
Lambert graduated from Petersburg High in West Virginia in 2000 and then played four years for the Eagles of BC.
"I was a captain my junior and senior year and had a nice career there," Lambert said of his time with the Eagles, through 2004. He just finished his 10th season as a head high school coach.
As a senior he played in all 26 games, with 24 starts, and averaged 10.2 points per game as Bridgewater was 13-13 under former Coach Bill Leatherman.
"He was a bit under-sized but a tough guy, a tough player," Leatherman said Wednesday. "He was a great team player and that bodes well for coaching."
Circleville's Harper
Travis Harper, the former Circleville High baseball standout, pitched for Tampa Bay in the Major Leagues in a game 18 years ago this week, on May 13, 2003.
The right-hander went two innings and struck out four out of the bullpen as Tampa Bay beat Toronto 7-5 on May 13, 2003. It was hold No. 6 of the year for Harper.
The starting right fielder for Tampa Bay in that game was Aubrey Huff, who played for Staunton in the Valley Baseball League.
A Harrisonburg native and James Madison product, Harper pitched in 240 games in the majors from 2000 to 2006. He had a record of 22-29. "I went to JMU (baseball) camps even before high school," Harper, a Harrisonburg native, told the News-Record last year.
Kruk Cruncher
Thirty years ago, on May 13, 1991, Keyser High product John Kruk hit a home run for the Phillies in a 3-2 win at the Giants. Kruk made the All-Star team for the first time that year and ended the season with a career-high 21 homers. He played for New Market in the Valley Baseball League and is a product of Potomac State.
Morgantown Connection
JMU baseball announced its signing class in December and the group includes twin brothers Casey and Evan Smith of University High in Morgantown. Evan is a pitcher and outfielder while Casey is a pitcher and infielder. Their father played at West Virginia State for legendary coach Cal Bailey. Jedd Gyorko, who played in the majors from 2013-20, went to University High and West Virginia University. He played for the Brewers last year.
Dobnak Struggles
Randy Dobnak, who played college baseball at Alderson-Broaddus, is 0-3 with an ERA of 8.16 this season for the Minnesota Twins. The right-hander was sent down to Triple-A St. Paul on May 3.
He played in the Valley Baseball League for Front Royal in 2015 and broke into the majors with the Twins four years later.
Means Shines
John Means, drafted out West Virginia University by the Orioles in 2014, has allowed just three earned runs in his last five starts for Baltimore.
The lefty threw a no-hitter last week at Seattle then gave up no runs on six hits in six innings Tuesday in New York against the Mets. New York came back and won in the last of the ninth with two runs. Means was named the American League Player of the Week on Monday.
The Orioles lost again in New York on Wednesday 7-1 as former Mets' hurler Matt Harvey was tagged for the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.