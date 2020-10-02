Forty-some years ago, Andy Huggins, Eddie Bumbaugh and Dick Wettstone met by chance at a party, laughing and chatting over beers. Now in their 60s and 70s, not much has changed in their friendship, minus their familiarity with bears, moose and having trekked over 2,000 miles under their belts.
Over the past 20 years, Huggins, Bumbaugh and Wettstone steadily worked to complete the Appalachian Trail, the longest hiking-only footpath in the world, stretching through 14 states from Maine to Georgia. In July, the three finished on the 100th anniversary of Baxter State Park at the peak of Mount Katahdin at an elevation of 5,267 feet in Maine.
The Beginning
It all started in the year 2000, when Bumbaugh was hit first by hiking fever. He had befriended Wettstone and Huggins nearly 30 years before at a party, but the trio then regularly enjoyed tamer pastimes such as tennis and potlucks.
It wasn’t until Huggins traveled out West to the Grand Canyon and Zion National Park that he became infatuated with the serenity and grandeur of nature. Together, Wettstone and Huggins climbed aboard Bumbaugh’s plans and completed the sections that their friend had finished individually before. Thus, the grand adventure was born.
To complete the 2,190-mile journey, Bumbaugh, Huggins and Wettstone planned to trek through Virginia first — the longest section of any state — before steadily eating away at the Southern portion and finishing strong in New England.
Starting in Manassas, the friends vowed to hike once a month through the seasons of blazing heat and freezing winds, watching nature cycle through the first flower in bloom to the last leaf fallen. It took the trio four years to complete Virginia’s trail segment. Most hiking trips were one-day or weekend adventures, and Bumbaugh said weekend trips often allowed the group to explore the trail towns.
Across the various landscapes of marsh, mountains and lakes, little was consistent on their journey besides the consistently astounding beauty and their preferred fuel.
“Like food and beer, and did I mention beer? And pizza,” Huggins said. “I always had the heaviest pack because I always carried a growler full of beer.”
Their first encounter with a bear came 13 miles south of North Carolina and ended with sacrificing a tub of peanut butter to nature and rationing a box of raisins for breakfast.
Bumbaugh said planning the logistics of where to leave their vehicles off the trail for an easy return was sometimes as time-consuming as the hike itself, but rigorous planning is vital less you desire the trail name of Wettstone.
“Halfway through the hike to Fontana Dam … [I realized] I left the keys to my car in my pack of clothes back in Fontana Dam. Then, I broke the news to them, so after that I became No Keys,” Wettstone said.
Trail names are typical for AT hikers. Sometimes the names are descriptors, like Bumbaugh as No Sweat for his carefree demeanor and low perspiration. Other times, you get names like No Pants.
“As soon as I got hot, I pulled off my shirt and just had my jockey on,” Huggins said about his routine for staying cool on the trails. “One time on the Skyline parking lot, I was in my jockeys and there was a group of Girl Scouts, and a group of them saw me and yelled, ‘Look, that man has no pants.’ So, I became No Pants.”
Given the liberties of section hikers, Huggins said the friends were able to fully immerse themselves in the places they visited. The most notable shift in a single experience occurred when the trio stayed in Cold Spring, N.Y.
“We went from submerged in the wilderness to Times Square in one day,” he said.
Nearing The End
When the time to summit the final peaks drew near, the friends faced problem after problem, namely stemming from a little foe named COVID-19.
Running into other hikers, once a welcome treat, was suddenly a worrisome danger. The Appalachian Trail Conservancy also issued a request for hikers to stay off the trails, and Baxter State Park, which holds the final stretch of trail ending at Mount Katahdin, was closed to the public.
Despite having a set goal and mindset to complete the AT, Bumbaugh said the group wasn’t 100% secure in finishing until after crossing the Presidential Range in New Hampshire. Notorious for its aggressive, unpredictable climate mixture of high wind speeds and whiteout conditions, the Presidential Range is a make-or-break point for hikers.
“It kicked our butt and made us question if it was possible to finish. We supported each other; we’re all goal driven and I never doubted our ability to finish but once we got past the Presidential, that’s when I knew we would finish,” Bumbaugh said.
When the day came to climb Katahdin, the weather prediction showed rain, but stepping onto the trail as an old friend, Bumbaugh said the weather was beautiful and his wife and Huggins’ partner were able to join the guys at the summit.
“It’s difficult to find words to express the feelings we have hiked over 20 years, 2,190 miles, and we are here,” he said.
Over the last 20 years, Huggins had a toe and hip replacement and Wettstone had a knee replacement. An estimated 5 million steps later, the men have only grown closer along with their appetite for cold beer and hot pizza, but Huggins said that time has cemented an irreplaceable bond between the friends.
“The bond is so strong, I’d go into any battle with these two guys and be confident we’d survive,” he said. “This trail is a great metaphor for life: There’s lots of ups and downs and bad weather and good weather and there’s lots of adversity. ... But I get by with a little help from my friends.”
