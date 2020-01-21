BROADWAY — Dwight Walton said it really depends on who Broadway is playing.
There are certain times the Gobblers may want to get in a full-court, man-to-man defense and force teams into a chaotic pace that plays to their advantage, the BHS coach said. But there’s also certain matchups that force Broadway to grind it out a bit.
On Tuesday, the Gobblers did a little bit of both and put together one of their more impressive defensive efforts of the season to defeat Turner Ashby 58-36 in Valley District boys basketball action at BHS. The Knights remain winless in district play.
“We’ve been looking to try to keep teams under 40 points,” said Broadway forward Ben Alderfer, who returned after missing two games with an injury. “That’s always our goal. We love those types of games. Every possession matters. We love getting after it.”
Turner Ashby used a trio of 3s in the first quarter to jump out to a 13-10 lead through one. The Knights’ ability from three-point range concerned Walton coming in, he said.
“I thought we responded to that well, especially in the third quarter,” Walton said. “In that first quarter, we were getting curl cut on and getting a little lazy. Give them credit. I think they’re as good of a shooting team as anybody out there if you give them a good look.”
Broadway evened the score up on a trey from Caleb Williams to start the second.
The Gobblers later went on a 12-1 run to go into the half up 27-18 and never looked back.
“They got us a little fatigued and that’s because they started pressing us, pounding it inside,” Turner Ashby first-year coach Bryan Mathews said. “We do our best to try and break the press and guard the post, but it takes a lot out of us. It takes away our shooting legs a little bit. Our guys tried hard. It was good execution by them.”
Alderfer and Williams led the way for the Gobblers with 12 points apiece while Wes Delawder had 10, Nate Tinnell had eight and Gage Williford finished with seven.
“I was a little shaky during warmups and at the beginning,” Alderfer said of his return. “I was able to get into a flow and back into my game. I’m an aggressor. I try to get on the floor, get rebounds. I just try to make as many plays as I can for my teammates.”
Walton said having the senior forward back makes Broadway (12-4, 3-1 Valley) a much tougher team and a more confident group because of his unselfish style of play.
“There’s a lot of confidence from his teammates in him,” Walton said. “You know he’s going to bring that toughness, bring that rebounding. Ben just plays hard. Anytime you have someone like Ben, people are going to jump on board with him and play along with him. Having his presence out there makes this team that much more comfortable.”
For the Knights (3-11, 0-4 Valley), Peyton Garber had eight points and Collin Brunk added six. Nick Griffin and Orion Angelopulos each finished with four points.
“They know, each day, that we’re building,” Mathews said. “We’re just getting better. We’re going to keep building. I definitely think we can build on something. Hopefully it comes quicker, but they buy into that. They get that. They know we’re not the biggest or strongest team, but they know their strengths and that we’re trying to hide some weaknesses. They’re smart kids. Hopefully, that scenario plays out for us.”
TURNER ASHBY (36) — Brunk 2 0-0 6, N. Gerber 1 0-0 3, Keplinger 0 0-0 0, Quintanilla 0 0-0 0, Garber 3 2-4 8, E. Gerber 1 0-0 3, Kiser 0 2-2 2, Griffin 2 0-0 4, Swinehart 0 0-0 0, Angelopulos 2 0-0 4, Smith 0 0-2 0, Smith 0 0-2 0, Spruhan 1 0-0 3, Valle 1 1-2 3. Totals 13 5-10 36.
BROADWAY (58) — Hinkle 0 0-0 0, Jameson 2 1-2 5, Delawder 3 3-4 10, Rhodes 1 0-0 2, Williford 2 2-2 7, Tinnell 2 4-4 8, Garber 0 0-0 0, Williams 5 0-0 12, Marsh 1 0-0 2, Alderfer 6 0-0 12, Rhodes 0 0-0 0, Riddel 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 10-12 58.
Turner Ashby 13 5 8 10—36
Broadway 10 17 15 16—58
3-Point Goals — Turner Ashby 5 (Brunk 2, N. Gerber, E. Gerber, Spruhan), Broadway 4 (Williams 2, Delawder, Williford).
