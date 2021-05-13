Isaac Alderfer (Broadway) of Eastern Mennonite and Coach Shane Stevens and Adalia Coleman of Bridgewater gained top honors on Wednesday in Old Dominion Athletic Conference track.
Alderfer, a junior middle-distance runner, was named ODAC Men's Track Athlete of the Meet honors as well as ODAC/Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance Scholar-Athlete distinction.
Coleman, a freshman sprinter from Warrenton, was named ODAC Women's Rookie of the Year laurels and also named the ODAC Women's Track Athlete of the Meet.
Stevens was named the ODAC Coach of the Year. EMU sprinter Alijah Johnson earned all-ODAC honors in the 200-meters.
JMU Golf
The James Madison women ended the three-day golf event in the Louisville Regional on Wednesday.
The Dukes were 16th as a team out of 18 with a squad made up entirely of non-senior golfers. Florida State won, followed by Texas and UCLA in a tie for second.
Swim and Dive
Madison Cottrell, Emily Gross and Julianna Jones of JMU swimming and diving were named to the Virginia Sports Information All-State Second team, it was announced Wednesday.
Cottrell was also the Rookie Swimmer of the Year in the CAA this season.
