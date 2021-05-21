KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Game in the balance. Season on the brink.
Sara Jubas revels in the moment.
James Madison’s junior shortstop delivered with a triple and a double in two clutch situations to lead the Dukes to a 4-3 10-inning victory over Liberty (42-14) Friday in the opening game of the double-elimination NCAA Knoxville Regional softball tournament.
The victory sends James Madison into the winners' bracket final Saturday at noon against Tennessee as the Vols downed Eastern Kentucky 8-1 on Friday.
Jubas tripled and scored the game’s first run in the top of the fourth. The Dukes (35-1) added a second run that inning, then Liberty responded with two in the bottom of the inning.
That set the stage for the big blow, a two-run double in the 10th that sent JMU to the next round with a 25th straight victory.
“Sara’s one of those players that has been big for us,” said James Madison coach Loren LaPorte. Jubas has a 13-game hitting streak.
“I went [to the plate] trying to stay calm,” Jubas said of her 10th inning heroics. “I just wanted to be present with the team.”
While Jubas made the impact at the plate, Odicci Alexander responded from frustration to dominate in the circle.
As she threw 163 pitches, Alexander struggled in the third inning – allowing the bases to be loaded but no runs scored – then yielded a two-run double to No. 9 hitter Caroline Hudson in the fourth.
After that, she closed out the game by retiring 18 of the final 20 hitters – 10 of which were strikeouts. A 10th inning solo home run by Amber Bishop-Riley was the only dent over the final six innings.
Alexander finished with 19 strikeouts and three walks.
“I was just riding the momentum of everyone else,” said Alexander, 13-0 for the season. “I wasn’t giving in. I wasn’t going to let them get over the top of me.”
Alexander walked Liberty’s lead-off hitter in the fourth. Devyn Howard singled and center fielder Michelle Sullivan misplayed the ball to put Flames at second and third. Hudson came through with a double down the left-field line.
Alexander "got mad at herself when she walked the lead-off hitter,” said LaPorte. “She dialed back in. She wanted to have control of the game. She got better as the game went on.”
One of the key, but likely overlooked, scenarios of James Madison’s 10th-inning rally was a one-out double by Sullivan, the Dukes’ No. 9 hitter.
“The biggest hit was by Sullivan,” LaPorte said. “Turning over the lineup was important.”
Jubas led off the two-run fourth inning with a triple down the right-field line. She scored on a wild pitch. One out later, pinch-runner Kylie Thress (after Alexander walked) scored the second run on a triple by Madison Naujokas.
Alexander set a school record with the 19 strikeouts. Former ace and Fort Defiance grad Megan Good had 17 in a nine-inning contest in 2019 against Towson.
Liberty coach Dot Richardson, who won a gold medal with the U.S. softball team in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, was frustrated.
“We had our chances,” she said. “We could have gotten it done earlier.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.