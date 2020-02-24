BASKETBALL
PREP
All-Bull Run District
BOYS
Player of the Year: Tyler Nickel, East Rockingham
First Team
Chase Combs, Page County
Volkan Ergen, Clarke County
Derek Fox, Strasburg
Richard Lillard, Rappahannock County
Tyce McNair, East Rockingham
Tyler Nickel, East Rockingham
Michael Stout, Stonewall Jackson
Trevor Williams, Page County
Second Team
Dylan Atkins, Luray
Kyle Evick, East Rockingham
Christian Hess, Stonewall Jackson
Grant Lillard, Rappahannock County
Ellis Nei, Clarke County
Kamryn Pangle, Strasburg
Freddy Stidham, Page County
Makainen Woodward, Madison County
GIRLS
Player of the Year: Emilee Weakley, Luray
First Team
Jaden Alsberry, Strasburg
Olivia Atkins, Rappahannock County
Brynlee Burrill, Luray
Kylene Franklin, Stonewall Jackson
Leah Hilliard, Page County
Christyan Reid, Strasburg
Nyla Sperry, Strasburg
Emilee Weakley, Luray
Second Team
Averie Alger, Luray
Mya Councill, Stonewall Jackson
Caris Lucas, Page County
Jaidyn McClung, Luray
Lindsay McDaniel, Madison County
Raegan Owens, Clarke County
Alison Sipe, Clarke County
Sterlyn Woodward, Madison County
