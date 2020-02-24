BASKETBALL

PREP

All-Bull Run District

BOYS

Player of the Year: Tyler Nickel, East Rockingham

First Team

Chase Combs, Page County

Volkan Ergen, Clarke County

Derek Fox, Strasburg

Richard Lillard, Rappahannock County

Tyce McNair, East Rockingham

Tyler Nickel, East Rockingham

Michael Stout, Stonewall Jackson

Trevor Williams, Page County

Second Team

Dylan Atkins, Luray

Kyle Evick, East Rockingham

Christian Hess, Stonewall Jackson

Grant Lillard, Rappahannock County

Ellis Nei, Clarke County

Kamryn Pangle, Strasburg

Freddy Stidham, Page County

Makainen Woodward, Madison County

GIRLS

Player of the Year: Emilee Weakley, Luray

First Team

Jaden Alsberry, Strasburg

Olivia Atkins, Rappahannock County

Brynlee Burrill, Luray

Kylene Franklin, Stonewall Jackson

Leah Hilliard, Page County

Christyan Reid, Strasburg

Nyla Sperry, Strasburg

Emilee Weakley, Luray

Second Team

Averie Alger, Luray

Mya Councill, Stonewall Jackson

Caris Lucas, Page County

Jaidyn McClung, Luray

Lindsay McDaniel, Madison County

Raegan Owens, Clarke County

Alison Sipe, Clarke County

Sterlyn Woodward, Madison County

