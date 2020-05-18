All-City/County Girls Indoor Track and Field Team

Mia Beauzieux, Harrisonburg, Freshman

55-Meter Hurdles

Josephine Brumfield, Turner Ashby, Sophomore

3200-Meter Run

Sidney Early, Turner Ashby, Sophomore

Pole Vault

Margo Fox, East Rockingham, Sophomore

High Jump

Grace Gardner, Spotswood, Freshman

3200-Meter Run

Kendall Gibson, Turner Ashby, Senior

Long Jump, Triple Jump, Shot Put

Gabbi Haskins, Turner Ashby, Junior

500-Meter Dash

Destiny Hensley, Spotswood, Junior

Pole Vault

Emily Justice, Broadway, Sophomore

Pole Vault

Kate Kirwan, Harrisonburg, Sophomore

1000-Meter Run, 1600-Meter Run

Anna McKinney, Spotswood, Senior

1000-Meter Run

Jamie Milby, Spotswood, Junior

High Jump

Mary Milby, Spotswood, Senior

300-Meter Dash, 500-Meter Dash, 1000-Meter Run, 1600-Meter Run, 3200-Meter Run

Catherine Orndorff, East Rockingham, Senior

Shot Put

Glendealiz Rodriguez, East Rockingham, Senior

55-Meter Dash

Abby Russell, Spotswood, Senior

High Jump

Mia Ryan, Broadway, Sophomore

300-Meter Dash, 500-Meter Dash

Margaret Sarco, Harrisonburg, Senior

55-Meter Hurdles

Jolie Sallah, Harrisonburg, Freshman

Triple Jump

Korry Sochacki, Harrisonburg, Junior

55-Meter Hurdles, Triple Jump

Jerralee Testa, Turner Ashby, Senior

55-Meter Dash, 300-Meter Dash, Long Jump

Ekaterina Usachev, Turner Ashby, Junior

55-Meter Dash, Long Jump

Emily Washington, East Rockingham, Freshman

Shot Put

Jenna Weaver, Eastern Mennonite, Junior

1600-Meter Run

