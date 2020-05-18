All-City/County Girls Indoor Track and Field Team
Mia Beauzieux, Harrisonburg, Freshman
55-Meter Hurdles
Josephine Brumfield, Turner Ashby, Sophomore
3200-Meter Run
Sidney Early, Turner Ashby, Sophomore
Pole Vault
Margo Fox, East Rockingham, Sophomore
High Jump
Grace Gardner, Spotswood, Freshman
3200-Meter Run
Kendall Gibson, Turner Ashby, Senior
Long Jump, Triple Jump, Shot Put
Gabbi Haskins, Turner Ashby, Junior
500-Meter Dash
Destiny Hensley, Spotswood, Junior
Pole Vault
Emily Justice, Broadway, Sophomore
Pole Vault
Kate Kirwan, Harrisonburg, Sophomore
1000-Meter Run, 1600-Meter Run
Anna McKinney, Spotswood, Senior
1000-Meter Run
Jamie Milby, Spotswood, Junior
High Jump
Mary Milby, Spotswood, Senior
300-Meter Dash, 500-Meter Dash, 1000-Meter Run, 1600-Meter Run, 3200-Meter Run
Catherine Orndorff, East Rockingham, Senior
Shot Put
Glendealiz Rodriguez, East Rockingham, Senior
55-Meter Dash
Abby Russell, Spotswood, Senior
High Jump
Mia Ryan, Broadway, Sophomore
300-Meter Dash, 500-Meter Dash
Margaret Sarco, Harrisonburg, Senior
55-Meter Hurdles
Jolie Sallah, Harrisonburg, Freshman
Triple Jump
Korry Sochacki, Harrisonburg, Junior
55-Meter Hurdles, Triple Jump
Jerralee Testa, Turner Ashby, Senior
55-Meter Dash, 300-Meter Dash, Long Jump
Ekaterina Usachev, Turner Ashby, Junior
55-Meter Dash, Long Jump
Emily Washington, East Rockingham, Freshman
Shot Put
Jenna Weaver, Eastern Mennonite, Junior
1600-Meter Run
