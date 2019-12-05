VOLLEYBALL

PREP

Class 2 All-State Team

Player of the Year

Logan Mordica, Poquoson

Karen Adams, Radford

First Team

Logan Mordica, Poquoson

Haylee Dalton, Floyd County

Trinity Adams, Radford

Charli Dietz, Radford

Sage Fox, East Rockingham

Emili Brooks, Union

Hannah Hibbs, Poquoson

Abi Tanner, Madison County

Bethany Smith, John Battle

Lindsay McDaniel, Madison County

Second Team

Kenzee Dalton, Floyd County

Camden Jones, Virginia

Jayda Smith, Union

Addie Johnson, King William

Delanie Wigley, East Rockingham

Hannah Steele, Giles

Chloe Dupuis, Poquoson

Maggie Butters, Madison County

Madison Ramey, Floyd County

Jillian Midkiff, Giles

All-Region 5D Team

Player of the Year

Victoria Barrett, North Stafford

Coach of the Year

Nicole Candelaria, North Stafford

First Team

Victoria Barrett, North Stafford

Adalee Lynch, Albemarle

Maya Winterhoff, Albemarle

Daphne Thompson, Patrick Henry

Sophia Kaiser, Brooke oint

Nella Bayard, Mountain View

Gabriella Figueroa, North Stafford

Gabrielle Meader, Stafford

Jordan Fitchett, Patrick Henry

Nalani McBride, Mountain View

Second Team

Ina Aoelua, Stafford

Aubrey Lynch, North Stafford

Jadyn Brown, Brooke Point

Anna Dandridge, Patrick Henry

Olivia Turner, Albemarle

Amelia Mitchell, Harrisonburg

Marella Hudson, Patrick Henry

Atilia Thomas, Harrisonburg

Maggie Weber, Albemarle

Brenna Futrell, Mountain View

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.