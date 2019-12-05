VOLLEYBALL
PREP
Class 2 All-State Team
Player of the Year
Logan Mordica, Poquoson
Karen Adams, Radford
First Team
Logan Mordica, Poquoson
Haylee Dalton, Floyd County
Trinity Adams, Radford
Charli Dietz, Radford
Sage Fox, East Rockingham
Emili Brooks, Union
Hannah Hibbs, Poquoson
Abi Tanner, Madison County
Bethany Smith, John Battle
Lindsay McDaniel, Madison County
Second Team
Kenzee Dalton, Floyd County
Camden Jones, Virginia
Jayda Smith, Union
Addie Johnson, King William
Delanie Wigley, East Rockingham
Hannah Steele, Giles
Chloe Dupuis, Poquoson
Maggie Butters, Madison County
Madison Ramey, Floyd County
Jillian Midkiff, Giles
All-Region 5D Team
Player of the Year
Victoria Barrett, North Stafford
Coach of the Year
Nicole Candelaria, North Stafford
First Team
Victoria Barrett, North Stafford
Adalee Lynch, Albemarle
Maya Winterhoff, Albemarle
Daphne Thompson, Patrick Henry
Sophia Kaiser, Brooke oint
Nella Bayard, Mountain View
Gabriella Figueroa, North Stafford
Gabrielle Meader, Stafford
Jordan Fitchett, Patrick Henry
Nalani McBride, Mountain View
Second Team
Ina Aoelua, Stafford
Aubrey Lynch, North Stafford
Jadyn Brown, Brooke Point
Anna Dandridge, Patrick Henry
Olivia Turner, Albemarle
Amelia Mitchell, Harrisonburg
Marella Hudson, Patrick Henry
Atilia Thomas, Harrisonburg
Maggie Weber, Albemarle
Brenna Futrell, Mountain View
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.