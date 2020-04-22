Lauren Steinbrecher, the head volleyball coach at James Madison, was visiting her parents in Alabama when her top assistant (who also happens to her husband) told her he planned to apply for the head women's volleyball coaching position at Eastern Mennonite.
"I thought he was joking," she said of that late January text.
But Casey Steinbrecher, then the JMU associate head coach, was not joking.
"Once we talked about the logistics, she said, 'This makes absolute sense. You get to be your own coach.' It gives me the opportunity to try some new things" as a head coach, he said this week.
His already short commute got even shorter. "It was 4.7 (miles) to JMU and now it is 3.4" to EMU, according to the Ohio native.
The Ball State graduate takes over for Carrie Bert, the head coach for the Division III Royals for the past five years; she remains as the Senior Women's Administrator in athletics at EMU.
For the past month, the Steinbrechers have been working at home. They are juggling coaching duties with taking care of the children (ages 7 and 2) since the coronavirus pandemic forced nearly every college in the state to conduct classes online.
"We joke we are working more closely now than we did" at JMU, Casey Steinbrecher said.
With a pair of Division III schools in the area, Steinbrecher had told his wife that if the head coaching spot ever opened up at Bridgewater or EMU he was going to apply.
She certainly didn't want to lose her top assistant coach; she now realizes they be head coaches without having to leave the area.
Casey Steinbrecher played club volleyball in college at Ball State and coached at a high school team in Indiana. He took that team to a summer camp at the University of Kentucky and met his future wife for the first time.
He said hello to her again that fall at the Final Four in Nebraska in 2008, but she didn't remember him from the Kentucky camp. "I'm 6-foot-7. How could she miss me?" he noted.
Lauren Steinbrecher got the head job at JMU early in 2010 and asked if she could hire her then-boyfriend, as Casey had just coached NAIA powerhouse Georgetown of Kentucky to a No. 2 spot in the nation. They were married May 1, 2010, and coached their first JMU team together later that year. The Dukes won the Division I Colonial Athletic Association title in 2016 and 2017 and reached the title match each of the past two seasons.
That is a long way from recent EMU history - 13-13 overall and 4-8 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference last fall. The have not won the ODAC title since 1994 and last made it to the semifinals in 2002.
But EMU feels Steinbrecher will aid the program.
"Coming from a program that has a very similar culture to what Carrie has developed makes Casey the ideal candidate to take over where Carrie left off and move the program to the next competitive level. His knowledge, experience and passion for volleyball stood out to the committee, along with his commitment to Division III and seeking a better work/life balance for his family than is possible at Division I," EMU athletic director Dave King said in a statement last month. "I am confident that he can make the adjustments necessary in moving from Division I to Division III and by using his skills in teaching, motivating and match planning."
Asked for an example of that culture, Steinbrecher said he was once recruiting a standout player to JMU who was less than honest with some of her potential teammates on a campus visit. So the Dukes stopped recruiting her. "Culture is everything for us," he said.
Before most EMU students headed home last month, the new coach had a team meeting and conducted two spring practices. Steinbrecher, who started March 9, said he has nine players returning from last season.
He said he knew very little about Mennonites while growing up in Ohio; he added he will recruit a wide range of high-school players, with a focus on the state of Virginia as well as out of state. Two of his players were studying in Guatemala this semester with the EMU cross-cultural program; he has a setter from Ohio who will enter the program in the fall.
"This is a time I would have been getting to know them as individuals. Building relationships is more work than it was before" the pandemic, he said. "That has been the biggest challenge."
There should be advantages once life gets back to "normal."
At JMU, Steinbrecher and his wife would sometimes be gone from home several nights on weekend trips as their children stayed with grandparents. Now the new EMU coach hopes to be home more at night as EMU plays in a conference that has all but one school in Virginia.
"The only good out of this is I am getting to spend more time with my family," he said of the pandemic.
And he will have to wait to take advantage of that shorter commute.
ODAC NOTES: Bridgewater's Davonta Womack was named co-Track Athlete of the Year along with Reid Sharkey of Lynchburg by the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) on Wednesday. Womack had the top time in the 60 meters this season in Division III. Womack was a first-team All-State jumper while BC's Michael Lotts was a first-team thrower and Chase Rosenthal of the Eagles was a first-team in multi-events ... EMU's Isaac Alderfer (Broadway) was a first-team pick as in individual and joined Justice Allen (Waynesboro), Alijah Johnson, and Jansen Miller on the distance medley relay squad that was second-team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.