Zach Roberts of Stuarts Draft is the MVP of the Rockingham County Baseball League this year, Kirk Messick of the New Market is the Pitcher of the Year and Hunter Clever of Montezuma is the Rookie of the Year, the league announced Wednesday.
The Coach of the Year is Les Sandridge, who guided Stuarts Draft to a record of 14-7 in regular-season play after just five wins in 2020.
Roberts led the league in batting at .457 and hits with 37 and had 28 assists from second base. Messick was 5-0 with an ERA of 2.14 while Clever hit .320 with 12 RBIs and also pitched 25 innings.
Roberts is a 2019 graduate of Eastern Mennonite University, Messick is a graduate of Broadway and a veteran of the RCBL, and Clever played this past spring at Bridgewater College.
The All-RCBL team was also announced Wednesday and it includes:
*pitchers Messick, Jacob Bell of Broadway, Lance Tate of Montezuma and Joel Smith of New Market.
*catchers Dylan Nicely of Grottoes and Caleb Taylor of Broadway.
*infielders Frankie Ritter and Pearce Bucher of New Market, Brett Tharp of Bridgewater, and Will Haas and Roberts of Stuarts Draft.
*outfielders Henry Delavergne of New Market, Keegan Woolford of Grottoes, Terrell Thompson of Stuarts Draft, and Trent Abernathy of Broadway.
* designated hitter J.J. Loker of Elkton and utility player Derek Shifflett of Bridgewater.
Messick started on the mound for New Market on Wednesday against Elkton while Shifflett made the start for the Reds against Clover Hill, each in game two of the playoffs as their team won.
In baseball games on Wednesday:
RCBL
New Market 14, Elkton 1 (7): Leadoff hitter Henry Delavergne, Luke Keister (homer, three hits) and Brayden Hovatter all drove in three runs as regular-season champion New Market beat Elkton 14-1 in seven innings to sweep the best-of-three series. Delavergne and Hovatter each had two hits and scored twice while pitcher Kirk Messick got the win as he went all seven innings and walked none.
Lee Carneal was 3-for-3 for the Blue Sox while Seth Berry had two hits. New Market advances to the semifinals against Bridgewater.
Bridgewater 5, Clover Hill 3: Derek Shifflett gave up three runs (one earned) in six innings, Nick Griffin threw a scoreless seventh and Chris Huffman came on in the eighth to throw two scoreless innings as host Bridgewater beat Clover Hill 5-3 at Ray Heatwole Field to sweep the best-of-three series. The Reds were seventh out of eight teams in regular-season play while Clover Hill was second.
Jerrod Meadows drove in three runs for the Reds while Ross French had two hits for Clover Hill. Grey Sherfey had two hits and scored twice for Bridgewater.
All-Star Pitcher
Turner Ashby grad and James Madison pitcher Justin Showalter sat down the side in the top of the fifth Tuesday as he pitched in the Appalachian League All-Star game.
He pitched for the East; the game was tied at 6-6 and the West won the tiebreaker in a Home Run Derby. The game was in Pulaski; Showalter has been playing for Princeton.
EMU Baseball
Eastern Mennonite University baseball coach Adam Posey announced on social media additions to his coaching staff this week: Bailey Hall as the pitching coach and Jake Starkey as assistant coach.
"I couldn’t be more excited for what Bailey will bring to our staff both on and off the field. Former President’s Award winner and just an overall stud of a human being. He’s got Royal Blue coursing through his veins!!" Posey wrote of Hall. Starkey had been at Carson-Newman in Tennessee.
Richmond Minors
The pitching coach for the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels is Steve Kline, a product of West Virginia University. He pitched in the majors for several teams from 1997 to 2007. Kline was drafted out of West Virginia by the Indians in 1993 after playing in Morgantown. This week Richmond is hosting Bowie, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. Richmond is a farm team of the Giants.
JMU Baseball
James Madison baseball standouts Chase DeLauter and Conor Hartigan were named to the Virginia Sports Information Director University Baseball Second Team, as announced by the organization Tuesday afternoon.
Hartigan played for the Harrisonburg Turks this summer and will transfer to Virginia Tech. DeLauter had eight homers through Tuesday to rank second in the Cape Cod League. The leader was Orleans teammate Tyler Locklear, who paced the Cape in homers with nine and RBIs with 26.
Heritage Oaks
Starting on Monday, Heritage Oaks in Harrisonburg will require golfers renting a cart to sign a contract.
"This agreement states that you are liable for any damage done to the cart during your rental time. Carts will be checked for damage after they are returned and we will seek reimbursement of any damage to our carts. This was the procedure prior to COVID and, with the recent spree of damage to our carts, it was time to put this back into place," according to Heritage Oaks. "Understand also that if we do not have your name, address and phone number in our system that we will have to add that so check-in, at times, may take a little bit longer. In our computer you will be assigned a cart [number] for that day and carts will no longer be placed out front with cart keys in them. Golfers will be required to check-in at the pro shop before playing and a cart will be rented to them."
Welcome to the discussion.
