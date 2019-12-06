FOOTBALL

All-Region 3C Team

Offensive Player of the Year

KJ Vaughan, Heritage-Lynchburg

Defensive Player of the Year

Krystian Rivera, Heritage-Lynchburg

First Team Offense

Quarterback

Ryan High, Spotswood

Running Backs

KJ Vaughan, Heritage-Lynchburg

Ethan Barnhart, Spotswood

Grant Swinehart, Turner Ashby

Receivers

Kyron Thomas, Heritage-Lynchburg

Tyler Rose, Liberty Christian Academy

Rob Smith, Spotswood

Tight End

Ryan Shonk, Spotswood

Offensive Linemen

Walt Stribling, Fluvanna County

Mike Williams, Heritage-Lynchburg

Zach Rice, Liberty Christian Academy

Colby Morris, Spotswood

Center

Shante’ Giles, Heritage-Lynchburg

Kicker

Daniel Cunningham, Rockbridge County

Kick Returner

Malachi Fields, Monticello

All-Purpose

C.J. Haskins, Turner Ashby

First Team Defense

Defensive Tackles

Lance Blankenship, Brookville

Trae’Sean Hall, Heritage-Lynchburg

Dallas Khalil, Spotswood

Defensive Ends

AJ McDougall, Brookville

Krystian Rivera, Heritage-Lynchburg

Linebackers

Bobby Moran, Brookville

Spencer Goolsby, Heritage-Lynchburg

DIllon Stowers, Liberty Christian Academy

Ben Conahan, Spotswood

Defensive Backs

Brian Trent, Heritage-Lynchburg

Kyron Thomas, Heritage-Lynchburg

Rob Smith, Spotswood

Breaker Mendenhall, Western Albemarle

Punter

Keshawn Colbert, Heritage-Lynchburg

Punt Returner

Kyron Thomas, Heritage-Lynchburg

All-Purpose

JT Brown, Brookville

Second Team Offense

Quarterback

Josh Nelson, Liberty Christian Academy

Running Backs

Tayshaun Butler, Brookville

Gage Shafer, Rockbridge County

Austin Shifflett, Western Albemarle

Receivers

Zack Thompson, Brookville

Jailik Lynch, Rockbridge County

Breaker Mendenhall, Western Albemarle

Tight End

Dillon Stowers, Liberty Christian Academy

Offensive Linemen

Jake Frett, Brookville

Austin Doyle, Rockbridge County

Nate Caldwell, Rustburg

Jessie Knight, Turner Ashby

Center

Evan Atkins, Spotswood

Kicker

Elijah Bullock, Fluvanna County

Kick Returner

Keneth Crawford, Heritage-Lynchburg

All-Purpose

Jared Glinski, Brookville

Second Team Defense

Defensive Tackles

Alden Custer, Fluvanna County

Zach Rice, Liberty Christian Academy

Nate Caldwell, Rustburg

Defensive Ends

Jaelon Adams-Mallory, Charlottesville

Bre’Andre Horsley, Heritage-Lynchburg

Linebackers

Malachi Hill, Fluvanna County

JJ Morris, Heritage-Lynchburg

Jaylin Jones, Rustburg

Cole Myers, Spotswood

Defensive Backs

Daniel Garrett, Brookville

Jaleel Carthorn, Heritage-Lynchburg

Jaylin Belford, Liberty Christian Academy

John Van Huss, Spotswood

Punter

Jack Culbreath, Monticello

Punt Returner

Jaylin Belford, Liberty Christian Academy

All-Purpose

Jailik Lynch, Rockbridge County

