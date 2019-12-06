FOOTBALL
All-Region 3C Team
Offensive Player of the Year
KJ Vaughan, Heritage-Lynchburg
Defensive Player of the Year
Krystian Rivera, Heritage-Lynchburg
First Team Offense
Quarterback
Ryan High, Spotswood
Running Backs
KJ Vaughan, Heritage-Lynchburg
Ethan Barnhart, Spotswood
Grant Swinehart, Turner Ashby
Receivers
Kyron Thomas, Heritage-Lynchburg
Tyler Rose, Liberty Christian Academy
Rob Smith, Spotswood
Tight End
Ryan Shonk, Spotswood
Offensive Linemen
Walt Stribling, Fluvanna County
Mike Williams, Heritage-Lynchburg
Zach Rice, Liberty Christian Academy
Colby Morris, Spotswood
Center
Shante’ Giles, Heritage-Lynchburg
Kicker
Daniel Cunningham, Rockbridge County
Kick Returner
Malachi Fields, Monticello
All-Purpose
C.J. Haskins, Turner Ashby
First Team Defense
Defensive Tackles
Lance Blankenship, Brookville
Trae’Sean Hall, Heritage-Lynchburg
Dallas Khalil, Spotswood
Defensive Ends
AJ McDougall, Brookville
Krystian Rivera, Heritage-Lynchburg
Linebackers
Bobby Moran, Brookville
Spencer Goolsby, Heritage-Lynchburg
DIllon Stowers, Liberty Christian Academy
Ben Conahan, Spotswood
Defensive Backs
Brian Trent, Heritage-Lynchburg
Kyron Thomas, Heritage-Lynchburg
Rob Smith, Spotswood
Breaker Mendenhall, Western Albemarle
Punter
Keshawn Colbert, Heritage-Lynchburg
Punt Returner
Kyron Thomas, Heritage-Lynchburg
All-Purpose
JT Brown, Brookville
Second Team Offense
Quarterback
Josh Nelson, Liberty Christian Academy
Running Backs
Tayshaun Butler, Brookville
Gage Shafer, Rockbridge County
Austin Shifflett, Western Albemarle
Receivers
Zack Thompson, Brookville
Jailik Lynch, Rockbridge County
Breaker Mendenhall, Western Albemarle
Tight End
Dillon Stowers, Liberty Christian Academy
Offensive Linemen
Jake Frett, Brookville
Austin Doyle, Rockbridge County
Nate Caldwell, Rustburg
Jessie Knight, Turner Ashby
Center
Evan Atkins, Spotswood
Kicker
Elijah Bullock, Fluvanna County
Kick Returner
Keneth Crawford, Heritage-Lynchburg
All-Purpose
Jared Glinski, Brookville
Second Team Defense
Defensive Tackles
Alden Custer, Fluvanna County
Zach Rice, Liberty Christian Academy
Nate Caldwell, Rustburg
Defensive Ends
Jaelon Adams-Mallory, Charlottesville
Bre’Andre Horsley, Heritage-Lynchburg
Linebackers
Malachi Hill, Fluvanna County
JJ Morris, Heritage-Lynchburg
Jaylin Jones, Rustburg
Cole Myers, Spotswood
Defensive Backs
Daniel Garrett, Brookville
Jaleel Carthorn, Heritage-Lynchburg
Jaylin Belford, Liberty Christian Academy
John Van Huss, Spotswood
Punter
Jack Culbreath, Monticello
Punt Returner
Jaylin Belford, Liberty Christian Academy
All-Purpose
Jailik Lynch, Rockbridge County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.